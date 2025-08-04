Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

Gwanda - Timothy John Schultz (57), a former farm manager at Maphaneni Ranch under African Dreams Safaris (Hillcrest Farm, Gwanda), has approached the High Court seeking relief from further placement on remand. He stands accused of stealing 485 cattle under the pretense of clearing employee salary arrears.Schultz appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr. Joshua Nembaware, facing 12 counts of stock theft. The magistrate remanded him in custody. However, in a notice of appeal filed through his legal representatives, Butshe and Associates, Schultz claims the court erred in law by granting the state's application to place him on remand. He argues that, as the farm manager, he acted within the scope of his duties when selling the cattle.Schultz has since filed a bail application at the regional court, with the matter scheduled to continue today, August 5, 2025.Representing the State, prosecutor Vorster Makuwerere told the court that on August 6, 2024, Schultz went to Maphaneni Ranch and falsely claimed to Kudakwashe Maparura that he had been authorised by the complainant, Fbris Luka Ignatius, to sell some cattle in order to pay workers' outstanding salaries. Believing Schultz's representation to be true, Maparura assisted in loading 49 cattle, which Schultz then delivered to Accacia Abattoir without the owner's consent.Makuwerere further alleged that on August 21, 2024, Schultz repeated the same misrepresentation to Maparura and again loaded 49 cows, which were delivered and sold at Accacia Abattoir without the complainant's authorisation.The court also heard that on September 21, 2024, Schultz once again visited the ranch, using the same explanation about salary arrears. He loaded 60 cattle and delivered them to Accacia Abattoir, again without the owner's permission.On a fourth occasion, on October 23, 2024, Schultz allegedly used the same method to load and deliver 49 cattle to Accacia Abattoir.According to the prosecution, Schultz allegedly continued this practice a total of 12 times on various dates between August 2024 and April 2025, always using the same modus operandi — misrepresenting that the sales were to cover workers' salaries.The total number of cattle allegedly stolen by Schultz over this period amounts to 485, none of which have been recovered. Schultz was arrested for stock theft on July 31, 2025.