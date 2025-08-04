Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
2 mins ago | Views
Gwanda - Timothy John Schultz (57), a former farm manager at Maphaneni Ranch under African Dreams Safaris (Hillcrest Farm, Gwanda), has approached the High Court seeking relief from further placement on remand. He stands accused of stealing 485 cattle under the pretense of clearing employee salary arrears.

Schultz appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr. Joshua Nembaware, facing 12 counts of stock theft. The magistrate remanded him in custody. However, in a notice of appeal filed through his legal representatives, Butshe and Associates, Schultz claims the court erred in law by granting the state's application to place him on remand. He argues that, as the farm manager, he acted within the scope of his duties when selling the cattle.

Schultz has since filed a bail application at the regional court, with the matter scheduled to continue today, August 5, 2025.

Representing the State, prosecutor Vorster Makuwerere told the court that on August 6, 2024, Schultz went to Maphaneni Ranch and falsely claimed to Kudakwashe Maparura that he had been authorised by the complainant, Fbris Luka Ignatius, to sell some cattle in order to pay workers' outstanding salaries. Believing Schultz's representation to be true, Maparura assisted in loading 49 cattle, which Schultz then delivered to Accacia Abattoir without the owner's consent.

Makuwerere further alleged that on August 21, 2024, Schultz repeated the same misrepresentation to Maparura and again loaded 49 cows, which were delivered and sold at Accacia Abattoir without the complainant's authorisation.

The court also heard that on September 21, 2024, Schultz once again visited the ranch, using the same explanation about salary arrears. He loaded 60 cattle and delivered them to Accacia Abattoir, again without the owner's permission.

On a fourth occasion, on October 23, 2024, Schultz allegedly used the same method to load and deliver 49 cattle to Accacia Abattoir.

According to the prosecution, Schultz allegedly continued this practice a total of 12 times on various dates between August 2024 and April 2025, always using the same modus operandi — misrepresenting that the sales were to cover workers' salaries.

The total number of cattle allegedly stolen by Schultz over this period amounts to 485, none of which have been recovered. Schultz was arrested for stock theft on July 31, 2025.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 656 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Student raped in parked kombi at CBD rank

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Goat tender fraud trial resumes

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chicken Inn accused of abandoning injured goalkeeper

9 hrs ago | 214 Views

Teen jailed 15 years for aggravated indecent assault

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Magunje cement must follow established processes

9 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe retailers bank on 6% economic growth

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo urged to shun imported 'waste' goods

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Food aid demand to rise until December in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco farmers demand indigenous tobacco policy

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF consolidates power in by-elections

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

JSC suspends senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

18 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chamisa ally, Zim dually celebrate ZANU-PF terror gangsters' death

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Man bashes nephew over ex-wife

18 hrs ago | 815 Views

Mliswa pushes for schools' inclusive sporting curriculum

19 hrs ago | 315 Views

Man (30) severely bashes suspected witch (70)

20 hrs ago | 544 Views

Majome exposed by SA Public Protector?

21 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Chinamasa deletes tweet confirming Tagwirei's appointment

22 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

23 hrs ago | 594 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

23 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

23 hrs ago | 224 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

23 hrs ago | 452 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 439 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

04 Aug 2025 at 17:15hrs | 398 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

04 Aug 2025 at 17:04hrs | 642 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

04 Aug 2025 at 16:59hrs | 1291 Views

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

04 Aug 2025 at 15:03hrs | 411 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

04 Aug 2025 at 14:01hrs | 595 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

04 Aug 2025 at 13:05hrs | 996 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

04 Aug 2025 at 13:04hrs | 358 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

04 Aug 2025 at 13:03hrs | 496 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

04 Aug 2025 at 13:00hrs | 466 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

04 Aug 2025 at 12:57hrs | 532 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

04 Aug 2025 at 12:51hrs | 96 Views