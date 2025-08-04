Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

by Edson Mapani in Plumtree
Thembani Ngwenya(20) of Bambanani village, Tshitshi area, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware facing physical abuse charges after stabbing his girlfriend for infidelity. 

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to twelve months in prison with six months suspended. He will serve an effective six months. 

Ms Sheilla Nyathi prosecuted.

The court heard, on 5 July, at Mangena Nyathi homestead, that the convict and the complainant had attended a cultural ceremony. During the night, the convict sent a local young boy to call the complaint, but she refused. The complainant went on to take her by force and took her to Rosemary Ngwenya's homestead, where the convict resides and started questioning her for having an affair with another man.

The convict produced an okapi knife and stabbed the complainant twice in the thigh and several times on he knees and she sustained deep cuts.

Source - Byo24News

