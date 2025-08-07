Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
As winter bids a frosty farewell and Bulawayo braces for the sun's early summer heat, residents find themselves caught in a tricky weather pattern  -  cold mornings, scorching afternoons, and chilly evenings. This unpredictable shift is more than a wardrobe dilemma; it's a test for the immune system.

Local doctors and traditional healers are urging caution, warning that the seasonal change brings a host of health risks that can swiftly worsen if ignored.

Dr. Themba Dhlamini, a general practitioner in Bulawayo, says this period marks a spike in cases of flu, asthma flare-ups, sinusitis, and other respiratory ailments. "Many people dismiss mild symptoms like sniffles, but fluctuating temperatures make the body vulnerable, turning small issues into serious infections," he told B-Metro.

Children and the elderly are particularly at risk, often succumbing to colds or pneumonia due to exposure to cold mornings and the dust whipped up by early summer winds. Dr. Dhlamini advises layering clothes as the key to coping with the temperature swings, cautioning against dressing too lightly despite midday heat.

The dry spell before the rainy season also aggravates asthma and allergies, as dust and pollen levels rise. Simple outdoor activities can trigger itchy eyes, blocked noses, and wheezing.

Traditional healer MaMoyo from Cowdray Park recommends natural remedies like steaming with zumbani, eucalyptus leaves, garlic, and lemon to relieve nasal congestion and sore throats. "Boil the mixture, cover yourself with a blanket, and inhale the steam. It clears the chest and flushes out colds," she explained.

She also endorses ginger tea with honey and turmeric as a natural immune booster that warms the body from within.

Meanwhile, pharmacies in Bulawayo's CBD report a surge in demand for immune supplements, vitamin C, antihistamines, and flu medicines such as Disprin and Actifed. "People are stocking up early to stay ahead of the season," said one pharmacist.

Nutritionist Amanda Sibanda advises boosting immunity through diet by eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C  -  including oranges, guavas, tomatoes, and leafy greens. She recommends avoiding heavy starches and greasy foods during this time.

Hydration is also vital, with Sibanda urging residents to increase water intake before the summer heat fully sets in. "And don't forget physical activity  -  even a daily 30-minute walk can strengthen your immune system," she added.

As Bulawayo transitions from winter chills to summer heat, the message is clear: managing this weather rollercoaster is not just about clothes, but protecting your health. How well you adapt could mean the difference between enjoying the fresh summer breeze or battling persistent coughs and colds.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Chillmaster back in court

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

8 mins ago | 1 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

49 mins ago | 62 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kariba water level declines

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

16 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

17 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

19 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

19 hrs ago | 416 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

20 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

20 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

20 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

20 hrs ago | 133 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

20 hrs ago | 298 Views

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

20 hrs ago | 236 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

21 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

21 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

21 hrs ago | 532 Views

Tagwirei not active on social media

22 hrs ago | 499 Views

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

22 hrs ago | 600 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

23 hrs ago | 381 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

23 hrs ago | 255 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

23 hrs ago | 173 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

24 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

24 hrs ago | 344 Views