Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

News / Regional

by Staff reporter

As winter bids a frosty farewell and Bulawayo braces for the sun's early summer heat, residents find themselves caught in a tricky weather pattern - cold mornings, scorching afternoons, and chilly evenings. This unpredictable shift is more than a wardrobe dilemma; it's a test for the immune system.Local doctors and traditional healers are urging caution, warning that the seasonal change brings a host of health risks that can swiftly worsen if ignored.Dr. Themba Dhlamini, a general practitioner in Bulawayo, says this period marks a spike in cases of flu, asthma flare-ups, sinusitis, and other respiratory ailments. "Many people dismiss mild symptoms like sniffles, but fluctuating temperatures make the body vulnerable, turning small issues into serious infections," he told B-Metro.Children and the elderly are particularly at risk, often succumbing to colds or pneumonia due to exposure to cold mornings and the dust whipped up by early summer winds. Dr. Dhlamini advises layering clothes as the key to coping with the temperature swings, cautioning against dressing too lightly despite midday heat.The dry spell before the rainy season also aggravates asthma and allergies, as dust and pollen levels rise. Simple outdoor activities can trigger itchy eyes, blocked noses, and wheezing.Traditional healer MaMoyo from Cowdray Park recommends natural remedies like steaming with zumbani, eucalyptus leaves, garlic, and lemon to relieve nasal congestion and sore throats. "Boil the mixture, cover yourself with a blanket, and inhale the steam. It clears the chest and flushes out colds," she explained.She also endorses ginger tea with honey and turmeric as a natural immune booster that warms the body from within.Meanwhile, pharmacies in Bulawayo's CBD report a surge in demand for immune supplements, vitamin C, antihistamines, and flu medicines such as Disprin and Actifed. "People are stocking up early to stay ahead of the season," said one pharmacist.Nutritionist Amanda Sibanda advises boosting immunity through diet by eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C - including oranges, guavas, tomatoes, and leafy greens. She recommends avoiding heavy starches and greasy foods during this time.Hydration is also vital, with Sibanda urging residents to increase water intake before the summer heat fully sets in. "And don't forget physical activity - even a daily 30-minute walk can strengthen your immune system," she added.As Bulawayo transitions from winter chills to summer heat, the message is clear: managing this weather rollercoaster is not just about clothes, but protecting your health. How well you adapt could mean the difference between enjoying the fresh summer breeze or battling persistent coughs and colds.