Round nut dispute lands Plumtree man in court

by Edson Mapani

A 43-year-old man from Plumtree, Hlanganiso Ncube, has appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing charges of physical abuse. He was remanded in custody until 13 August.According to the State, led by prosecutor Sheilla Nyathi, the incident occurred on 9 August at the homestead of the accused's brother. The complainant, employed as a domestic worker, was performing her routine chores when Ncube allegedly sent his daughter to collect round nuts from her.The complainant reportedly declined, stating that only a small quantity remained, reserved for planting. Ncube is said to have confronted her directly, demanding the keys to access the storage area. When she refused, a dispute ensued.During the altercation, Ncube allegedly slapped the complainant near her right eye and struck her twice with a switch on the buttocks before returning to his own homestead. The complainant followed him there, where he allegedly assaulted her further—using clenched fists and open hands, and kicking her once on the left hand.The matter was reported to the police, leading to Ncube's arrest. The case continues.