Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
1 hr ago | Views
A 23-year-old man from Ingwizi Growth Point in Mphoengs (Plumtree) has been remanded in custody for allegedly attempting to rape a female victim and stealing her cash savings amounting to ZAR4000 after the intended act flops.

Plumtree Magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware remanded Mazikhona Ncube (accused) to August 27 of 2025, facing two counts, including attempted rape and theft charges.

State represented by Sheila Nyathi alleged that on the midday of August 11 in 2025, the accused person proceeded to the female complainant's house, whereupon entering her room through an open door, he pulled down his khaki shorts whilst holding the complainant's throat with one hand and another one removing her skirt.

During the horrible encounter, the complainant managed to hold and pull up her skirt back to waist position, which angered the accused, who then assaulted her on the mouth with a clenched fist upon resistance.

The court further heard that the accused forcibly stole cash from the complainant, amounting to ZAR4,000.00, which vanished thereafter.

A report was made leading to Ncube's arrest, and nothing has been recovered yet.

Source - Byo24News

