Jilted lover remanded in custody for unlawful entry

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
3 hrs ago | Views
A jilted lover, Mgcinumuzi Ndlovu (35) from Nxele village in Plumtree, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware, facing unlawful entry and physical abuse charges. He was remanded in custody until tomorrow.

The state led by Sheilla Nyathi alleged on 17 August, the accused person proceeded to Mr Khumbulani Mpofu's homestead, where he intended to enquire the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. Upon arrival, he demanded that the complainant open the door and when it was partially opened, he threw a stone into the house and the complainant immediately locked the door. The accused allegedly struck the dining door using an axe, and he gained entry. The complaint escaped, leaving the accused's ex-girlfriend in the house. However, the accused pursued and hit him with a small axe, which he threw at him. The value of the damaged property is USD$20 and nothing was recovered.

In the second count, the complainant is Sibonginkosi Nkomo, the accused's ex-girlfriend. Upon returning from chasing the first complainant, the accused hit his ex-girlfriend once with an axe handle on the left leg and smashed her Samsung Galaxy cellphone. The matter was reported to ZRP Plumtree border post and investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the accused. The value of the damaged cellphone is USD$50 and nothing was recovered.

Source - Byo24News

