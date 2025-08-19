Latest News Editor's Choice


Man sentenced to community service for witchcraft accusations

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
2 hrs ago | Views
A 37-year-old man from Simelamela Village in Mphoengs, Plumtree, has been ordered to perform 210 hours of community service for insulting and confronting his aunt, Gabagake Phuthi (49), over alleged witchcraft linked to the mysterious deaths of two relatives.

Nomatter Moyo appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to indicating witches, as defined under Section 99 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Magistrate Nembaware initially sentenced Moyo to 12 months' imprisonment. However, six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining six months were converted to 210 hours of community service at ZRP Mphoengs, starting August 20, 2025.

Prosecutor Sheila Nyathi told the court that on July 17, 2024, at around 6:30 p.m., Moyo, who appeared intoxicated, went to Phuthi's homestead. Upon arrival, he began insulting her and accusing her of witchcraft, saying in Ndebele: "Wabulala uSaMtatsi, loSaChipo, manje ufuna ukubulala mina" ("You killed SaMtatsi and SaChipo, and now you want to kill me").

The complainant, offended and fearing for her safety, reported the matter to the police, leading to Moyo's arrest.

Source - Byo24News

