Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

News / Regional

by Staff reporter

More than 100 suspects have been arrested and 53 drug bases destroyed in Kwekwe, Midlands province, as police intensify a nationwide crackdown on drug and substance abuse.The raids, targeting both urban and peri-urban areas, have seen officers confiscating large quantities of illegal substances, including 60 kilogrammes of dagga and illicit alcoholic beverages.Kwekwe district Officer-in-Charge Inspector Ison Chapeta said the operation would continue until drug networks were completely dismantled."We have arrested over 100 people so far in connection with drug-related crimes," Chapeta said. "The scale of the problem is huge, but we are determined to rid our communities of this scourge."He urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement and embrace awareness campaigns aimed at reducing demand for drugs."Drug abuse is destroying our future generations, and it is only through a united front that we can eliminate it from our society," he added.The ongoing blitz is part of the government's National Drug Abuse Elimination Strategy, which combines law enforcement, education, and public health interventions. Authorities say more raids are planned in Kwekwe in the coming weeks to ensure drug syndicates are uprooted."We will not rest until Kwekwe is free from the grip of drug dealers," Chapeta vowed.