Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

by Edson Mapani
2 hrs ago | Views
Two brothers, Ncedani Moyo (27) and Thabo Moyo (21), from the Mpilo Moyo homestead in Malayitsha Village, Plumtree, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr. Joshua Nembaware and pleaded guilty to charges of possessing dangerous drugs. They were convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 9 months suspended on the condition that they do not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

They will serve an effective sentence of 9 months. Ms. Sheilla Nyathi prosecuted the case.

The court heard that on August 19, authorities received information indicating that the duo was selling dagga at their tuckshop located at Makwakwa Business Centre.

Later that same day, in the early evening, police officers from ZRP Mayabodo responded to the tip-off and proceeded to the business centre, where a search was conducted, leading to the arrest of the two.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

5 hrs ago | 19 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

23 hrs ago | 738 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

23 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

23 hrs ago | 339 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

23 hrs ago | 971 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 568 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

21 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

21 Aug 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1324 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

21 Aug 2025 at 12:33hrs | 283 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

21 Aug 2025 at 12:26hrs | 1239 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

21 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 806 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

21 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 373 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

21 Aug 2025 at 09:06hrs | 293 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

21 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 570 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

21 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 731 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

21 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 373 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

21 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 330 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

21 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 454 Views