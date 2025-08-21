Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

News / Regional

by Edson Mapani

Two brothers, Ncedani Moyo (27) and Thabo Moyo (21), from the Mpilo Moyo homestead in Malayitsha Village, Plumtree, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr. Joshua Nembaware and pleaded guilty to charges of possessing dangerous drugs. They were convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 9 months suspended on the condition that they do not commit a similar offence within the next five years.They will serve an effective sentence of 9 months. Ms. Sheilla Nyathi prosecuted the case.The court heard that on August 19, authorities received information indicating that the duo was selling dagga at their tuckshop located at Makwakwa Business Centre.Later that same day, in the early evening, police officers from ZRP Mayabodo responded to the tip-off and proceeded to the business centre, where a search was conducted, leading to the arrest of the two.