Church organisations sign MoA on national healing

News / Religion

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and the Ecumenical Church Leaders Forum (ECLF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) aimed at facilitating National Healing and Reconciliation process.This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Act into law.Also Bulawayo pressure groups Ibhetshu likaZulu, Masakhaneni Trust and a victim of Gukurahundi have sued former President Robert Mugabe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Britain Premier Theresa May for the release of the Dumbutshena and Chihambakwe reports on the findings about Gukurahundi.ZCC Secretary General Kenneth Mtata and ECLF Executive Director Ambrose Moyo in a statement said their MoA is meant to strengthen visible Christian unity in the agenda for peace building in the country.The signing was held at the Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) in Bulawayo on January 17 between 5pm and 7pm.They said they believe the MoA between the two ecumenical bodies will go a long way to strengthen the ministry of healing the many broken hearted (Luke 4:18) and reconciling the many polarized communities, families, individuals, and nation as a whole."ZCC and ECLF envisage solidifying their working relationship through this memorandum and would like you to be part of this historic event," reads the statement.