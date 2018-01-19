LISTEN: Zimbabwe has no leader - Prophecy

News / Religion

by Stephen Jakes

A Johane Masowe apostolic sect prophetess has declared that according to God in heaven Zimbabwe has no leader and as elections get closer there is likely to be violence as the male competitors will lose to a female contestant whom she later saw holding the flag of Zimbabwe.She said this means the next president would be a woman but this would lead to the spilling of blood as violence will erupt but she said God did not provide remedy from the political crisis.The prophetess also made a number of predictions such as hunger stalking the nation saying she saw a lot of donors coming in with food which will bring various ailments some of the which will not be identified by names and urged people to desist from accepting donations.Listen to the audio below: