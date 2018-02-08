Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

by Ihechukwu Njoku
8 hrs ago | Views


The controversy surrounding the alleged 'angelic sighting' last month in Lagos, Nigeria has refused to abate.

In January 2018, a video uploaded to YouTube showing a flashy figure in white purportedly crossing the road and entering The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) premises sparked huge debate on social media and subsequently went viral.

The man behind the clip surfaced on Sunday 11th February 2018 to share a testimony at The SCOAN of the circumstances behind the now famous footage.

Mr Hezron Konlan, a Ghanaian by origin, said that during his first visit to The SCOAN, he was unable to enter the main auditorium on Sunday due to the large crowds.

Slightly disappointed and seated in a vehicle outside the church the following day, preparing to return to his homeland, the young man said he "prayed that God would give him a sign" to prove the church was genuine and his visit worthwhile.

Whilst offering the prayer, Hezron was "moved" to bring out his mobile device and take a recording of the impressive church edifice.

"Suddenly, I saw a huge figure dressed in white on top of an animal which can be likened to a horse crossing the road and entering the Church," the Ghanaian vividly recounted.

Dazed, Hezron looked up from his phone and exclaimed to his friend Joshua Laar, who later corroborated his account of events, that he had just seen something "physically".

Playing back the recording, Hezron said he was astounded to discover that his phone had captured the "supernatural sighting", which he subsequently shared with his friends, one of whom later posted it onto YouTube.

"Since that encounter, my life has completely changed," the young Ghanaian testified, explaining that his visit to The SCOAN triggered a remarkable chain of events which culminated in promotion at his workplace.

"Truly, the Almighty God and His angels are here in The SCOAN," he emphatically declared.

The clip, which has been seen over 500,000 times since it was published on Emmanuel TV's YouTube channel, has additionally been the subject of several global media reports.

Although opinions significantly vary, the majority of comments on the YouTube clip suggest Hezron did indeed capture some form of "angelic being".

VIDEO OF 'ANGEL'

Ihechukwu Njoku is a freelance Nigerian journalist...

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Ihechukwu Njoku

Comments

It courses for cisco, comptia

Holiday accommodation available

Mobile food trailer brand new

Property for sale

Available is a room to rent

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups

Town flat to share

Ford transit van for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai deserves better

11 mins ago | 39 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

12 mins ago | 77 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

13 mins ago | 38 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

13 mins ago | 102 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

16 mins ago | 114 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

20 mins ago | 99 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

21 mins ago | 57 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1601 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2932 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2637 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 954 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2544 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2406 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2333 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1266 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3790 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

8 hrs ago | 7213 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

9 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6795 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 941 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 933 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days