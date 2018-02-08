Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

by Tawia Acheampong
4 hrs ago | Views


The alleged arrival of Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua to the nation of Zimbabwe "in the coming days" continues to make headlines with flights and hotels around Harare and Victoria Falls "fully booked" in anticipation.

The visit, which comes on the invitation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has drawn parallels with Joshua's last high-profile visit to an African President in November 2015.

On that occasion, the cleric visited Tanzania where he was personally received at the airport by President John Magufuli.

His visit sparked a media storm with front page coverage of his additional meetings with the outgoing leader Jakaya Kiketwe and reconciliatory talks with aggrieved opposition leader Edward Lowassa.

Magufuli has been lauded internationally for his crackdown on corruption and economic reforms in the East African nation since his assumption to power, winning numerous accolades in the process including the Mandela Peace Award last year.

He has described Joshua as a "close friend" and media reports revealed 'The Bulldozer' as an avid follower of the Nigerian televangelist who visited The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) long before he even nursed his presidential ambitions.

In a video uploaded to YouTube documenting the cleric's visit, Magufuli's eldest son is heard testifying that Joshua's prayers 'healed' him from a severe respiratory problem.

Magufuli's wife Janeth also vocally thanked Joshua for inspiring her to engage in charitable work. She was also seen publicly at The SCOAN in November 2016 shortly after she had been released from hospital due to ill-health.

The SCOAN in Lagos, Nigeria is renowned for attracting dignitaries worldwide, including the new President of Liberia, George Weah, who visited in October 2017 just weeks before his decisive victory in the run-off elections.

In related news, Joshua released a statement mourning the death of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who visited his church on several occasions.

"May the Almighty God console the people of Zimbabwe at this time and give them courage and strength to bear the loss," he wrote in a condolence message released to Twitter and Facebook.

"Our God is faithful and true, a Rock against which you can lean your faith, even as the winds of mourning howl around you."

Tawia Acheampong is a freelance journalist...

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tawia Acheampong

Comments

Available is a room to rent

Town house for sale

Mazda rf engine on sale

Cement on sale

Property for sale

Oon sale are timberland shoes

3 in 1 combo on sale

4 roomed house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

33 mins ago | 823 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 3643 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6533 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

3 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

3 hrs ago | 1262 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 699 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 712 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

4 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

4 hrs ago | 893 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 543 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1358 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4846 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4941 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

7 hrs ago | 1540 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2610 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4010 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8687 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

8 hrs ago | 785 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

8 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1614 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6055 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7833 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4775 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa solo demonstrator remanded

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Ndebele king to engage Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Mnangagwa targets MDC-T's remaining 2 Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 427 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days