PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

by Staff Reporter

The leader of MDC-T, Nelson Chamisa has shared on social media photos of himself praying for a congregants at an AFM church in Stevenage, United kingdom."Had a wonderful time in the presence of The Lord at AFM Salvation fellowship Stevenage in the UK.God is good all the time.I had a great time to fellowship with Zimbabweans at this awesome congregation," reads Chamisa's tweet.