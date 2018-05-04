News / Religion
PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK
5 hrs ago | Views
The leader of MDC-T, Nelson Chamisa has shared on social media photos of himself praying for a congregants at an AFM church in Stevenage, United kingdom.
"Had a wonderful time in the presence of The Lord at AFM Salvation fellowship Stevenage in the UK.God is good all the time.I had a great time to fellowship with Zimbabweans at this awesome congregation," reads Chamisa's tweet.
Had a wonderful time in the presence of The Lord at AFM Salvation fellowship Stevenage in the UK.God is good all the time.I had a great time to fellowship with Zimbabweans at this awesome congregation. pic.twitter.com/0RhQrriiVd— Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 6, 2018
Source - Online