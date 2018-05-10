Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Prophet Makandiwa gives Ramaphosa prophecy

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
According to a video broadcast on United International Church (UFIC)'s Christ TV, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, during a church service at Life Haven on March 18, 2016, told congregants that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's life was in danger due to a plane technical fault.

At the time of the prophecy, President Ramaphosa was the neighbouring country's deputy president.

The release of the video comes barely a fortnight after the release of another video in which the UFIC leader foretold cash challenges. Prophet Makandiwa claimed that God showed him a vision during prayer. He was instructed to pray for Ramaphosa's life and family. When he made the prophecy, he encouraged the Life Haven gathering to pray for the then SA deputy president.

Christ TV reported that three days after the prophecy – the South African media was awash with news that Ramaphosa had cancelled a flight from Johannesburg to the Eastern Cape.

A report on Christ TV states that on March 21, 2016, South African media, including News24, told the world that Ramaphosa had cancelled a trip to the Eastern Cape after a South African Airforce aircraft developed a technical fault.

The Sunday Mail Religion independently verified the reports on the plane technical fault and dates.

"The Business Day also reported that Ramaphosa cancelled the trip to Uitenhage for the 31st commemorations of the death of 19 people who were killed when police fired shots at a funeral procession," said a Christ TV reporter.

Prophet Makandiwa's prophecy was allegedly fulfilled again 21 days later when Ramaphosa's plane experienced technical problems mid-air while flying to Johannesburg from Mpumalanga on April 4, 2016.

"Ramaphosa was returning to Johannesburg from Mpumalanga where he was installed as the first Chancellor of University of Mpumalanga.

"AAN7 tv reported that the plane made a U-turn soon after taking off from Kruger National Park Airport for the Waterkloof Airbase after the plane developed a technical fault. The then deputy president was driven back to Johannesburg from Mpumalanga by road."

In the prophecy, Prophet Makandiwa said; "I saw in the spirit as I was praying, a sign which was written on the ceiling of the house. I got a name and I shared this with a few pastors.

"It's a revelation that took about . . . from evening until the following day, evening again. It was a word but the word wasn't complete; it was REMAPPS and it was written on the ceiling as I was lying on my bed. I wasn't sleeping, l was wide awake and saw REMAPPS and asked God, 'What is it?'

"Are we talking about maps. Why are we talking about maps? Is there anything we need to adjust? So I began to think about this other place and so on. l was wondering about it. So I kept praying and praying until the following day at around 3pm when the name re-appeared.

"This time it was complete and the Lord said to me understand what I mean by this because before the name appeared the Lord had said pray for his life and family. I had been praying asking God about the REMAPPS, asking God what He meant by that.

"For the last time, that name appeared again, it was written Ramaphosa; it's Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa. The Lord said we need to pray for his life and family. After that I understood what the Lord meant. The Lord then opened everything and I saw everything that was happening. The (Ramaphosa) family was mourning. They will try to investigate the cause to establish whether it's a natural occurrence or not.

"I saw a plane taking off, but it shouldn't have. So are they supposed to come back and land? Where are they? Are they supposed to proceed? Which place is closer?

"So we need to pray. These are some of the things we just need to cover."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday Mail

Comments

John deere tractor for sale

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

Nissan x trail on sale

For sale are washing baskets

Sofa for sale

Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms

Available is a wedding venue

Academic writing services available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

'AFM in leadership vacuum'

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Beer shortages relief for Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

26 mins ago | 71 Views

The untold story of ZAPU and the late VP Nkomo

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Teachers in make or break meeting

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa to name and shame land barons

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

New law shakes up parastatals

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Heaven-bound' Prophet Makandiwa insists

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gets $400m to ease cash crisis

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

'Zanu-PF has solid resource base,' says Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's BBC HardTalk performance made vote-rigging, murderous ED look 'mature, responsible and wise'!

11 hrs ago | 3690 Views

Zanu pf is not a party but a gang

11 hrs ago | 959 Views

Hastings is set to roar into cultural life and buzz in three weeks' time

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe has 'stable political environment,' says Zulu - rubbish, cannot even hold free elections

12 hrs ago | 842 Views

PSL results, Bosso held

17 hrs ago | 2668 Views

BBC became a Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?

17 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Zim should brace for a Kenyatta-Odinga 'Handshake' after polls

17 hrs ago | 3165 Views

Chamisa's war on women

18 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Zimbabwe education system need revamp

18 hrs ago | 748 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

18 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

18 hrs ago | 6718 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

18 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

18 hrs ago | 6169 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

18 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

19 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

19 hrs ago | 7953 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

20 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

20 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

20 hrs ago | 1262 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

20 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

20 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

20 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

20 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

20 hrs ago | 925 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

20 hrs ago | 279 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

20 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

20 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

20 hrs ago | 580 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

20 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

20 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

20 hrs ago | 452 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 521 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

20 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

20 hrs ago | 398 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

20 hrs ago | 499 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

20 hrs ago | 1282 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days