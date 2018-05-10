Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

'AFM in leadership vacuum'

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
APOSTOLIC Faith Mission (AFM) senior Pastor Kefias Mujokeri has approached the courts seeking an order to compel the church to call for elections to choose new leadership.

Last week, Pastor Mujokeri filed an urgent High Court application against AFM president Dr Aspher Madziyire and 33 overseers.

The man of cloth alleges that Dr Madziyire and other church leaders are clinging to power unconstitutionally following the expiry of their term of office in April 2018.

"This is an application for, in the interim, a mandatory interdict compelling or mandating the 1st respondent (AFM) to set the date for the election of provincial workers council and the apostolic council.

"In the final, to declare the 2nd and 3rd respondents' (Dr Madziyire and Peter Magejo) continued stay in office unconstitutional and in violation of the applicant's right to protection of the law as provided by section 56(i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"The 2nd and 3rd respondents' terms of office have already expired and they have failed, neglected and ignored to comply with the 1st respondent's constitution which requires a democratic election within the election year that ended in April 2018."

Pastor Mujokeri says Dr Madziyire's delay to call for elections had created a leadership vacuum.

The pastor's argument is that for the past 100 years, elections have always been held in the last year of an incumbent leadership's term to avoid a vacuum.

The AFM constitution's clause 9.3 says elections to choose overseers are conducted by the provincial workers council triennially to form a provisional council composed of an overseer, deputy chair and secretary.

Clause 13.3.1 provides that provincial councils form an electoral college to elect an Apostolic Council composed of the president, deputy president and general secretary. These are chosen from a pool of elected overseers.

Pastor Mujokeri says the last provincial council elections were held in March 2015, meaning Dr Madziyire's term ended on April 28, 2018.

"In March 2015, the first respondent held its last provincial council elections which culminated in the election of the third respondent together with all other overseers as provincial overseers and the subsequent fifth re-election of the second respondent into office for a further three-year term of office," reads part of the application.

"As a result of the constitutional vacuum, the first respondent and its members, including me, have been left without recourse and the immediate past president and deputy president publicly haggling over who has power to call for the necessary conferences to conduct elections."

In his application, Pastor Mujokeri says some AFM members are pushing for constitutional amendments to allow the incumbent to seek re-election.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday Mail
More on: #High_Court, #AFM, #Church

Comments

Kitchen unit on sale

Academic writing services available

Italian sterling sets on sale

Toyota prado on sale

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new

For sale are ladies handbags

Isuzuki boat on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mujuru vows to destroy Zanu-PF’s stronghold

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Pastor finds wife in bed with lover, does a Grace Mugabe on her

4 mins ago | 3 Views

War vets demand exemption from tollgate and parking fees

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa lines up MEGA rallies

14 mins ago | 22 Views

Khupe launches 'BEST' poll manifesto

14 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention scheme ruinous

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Fuel prices skyrocket

15 mins ago | 29 Views

ZEC put on the spot over soldiers

16 mins ago | 45 Views

Makamba Busha hits campaign trail

16 mins ago | 24 Views

Obert Mpofu accused of dividing Chief Khayisa Ndiweni's family

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Lupane University relocation delayed again

18 mins ago | 20 Views

Mutsvangwa pulls poll shocker

19 mins ago | 120 Views

Grace Mugabe's troubles deepen

20 mins ago | 75 Views

'Zimbos in diaspora should only come after I have won elections,' says Chamisa

20 mins ago | 43 Views

ZEC boss digs in on ballot

21 mins ago | 29 Views

No re-runs in Midlands province

22 mins ago | 29 Views

Chamisa exposed to world condemnation

23 mins ago | 42 Views

Bride-biting crocodile killed

23 mins ago | 33 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Lodger kicks out landlord from house

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Zuze out to make an impression against Chiefs

26 mins ago | 5 Views

Amini starts City stint on a positive note

27 mins ago | 10 Views

Zipra operations in Mashonaland

28 mins ago | 23 Views

$730m Lupane mining deal gets underway

28 mins ago | 17 Views

Cont tells Majaivana not to come back

29 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa sets sights on Mugabe's farms

30 mins ago | 29 Views

New curriculum text books scarce

30 mins ago | 11 Views

Candidates to get voters roll

31 mins ago | 18 Views

RBZ optimistic on price stabilisation

32 mins ago | 14 Views

Bosso confuse Madinda

33 mins ago | 18 Views

May real MDC-T please stand up?

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa: From BBC to Alice in Wonderland

34 mins ago | 34 Views

Taibu fires back!

35 mins ago | 32 Views

If Mutsvangwa wins Norton, ballots will have been stuffed- Ruhanya

1 hr ago | 539 Views

MDC Women Assembly Mother's Day message

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Beer shortages relief for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

Prophet Makandiwa gives Ramaphosa prophecy

4 hrs ago | 1871 Views

The untold story of ZAPU and the late VP Nkomo

4 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Teachers in make or break meeting

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mnangagwa to name and shame land barons

4 hrs ago | 805 Views

New law shakes up parastatals

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

'Heaven-bound' Prophet Makandiwa insists

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gets $400m to ease cash crisis

4 hrs ago | 924 Views

'Zanu-PF has solid resource base,' says Mpofu

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chamisa's BBC HardTalk performance made vote-rigging, murderous ED look 'mature, responsible and wise'!

13 hrs ago | 4372 Views

Zanu pf is not a party but a gang

14 hrs ago | 1022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days