Zimbabweans celebrate Christmas

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The 25th of December marks Christmas Day, an important day on the Christian calendar set aside to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Chad Gandiya of the Anglican Church highlighted the importance of Christmas Day calling for peace and love among Zimbabweans.

"This day reminds us that Jesus Christ came on this earth to serve us. To Zimbabweans and the rest of the world, I would like to say Jesus Christ came for you and for me and he brought peace," he said.

Bishop Gandiya who conducted his last service today after serving the Anglican Church for 20 years as a Priest and 9 years as a Bishop urged Zimbabweans to always put their trust in the Lord for the nation to prosper.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for some entrepreneurs this Christmas day as they opened their shops for trading in Harare's central business district (CBD).

While most shops around the capital were closed, some retail outlets and micro business enterprises were open for business as they sought to take full advantage of the festive season buying frenzy.

Some commuter omnibus operators, retailers, business owners and employees, who spoke to the ZBC News team, said Christmas Day is just another day at work for them.

While the majority may have Christmas for a day off, others like doctors, nurses, fuel attendants as well as journalists, among many, have to keep the wheels of serving the nation in motion.

Source - zbc

