'Good Samaritan' pothole patchers causing more damage: Harare Council

News / Religion

by Staff Reporter

The continued illegal road maintenance by supposed Good Samaritans has created more damage than good on most roads.The groups target eastern suburbs where the elite would not hesitate to part ways with a dollar.Road construction is a specialised field that requires qualified engineers to carry out the job. The emergency of the supposedly Good Samaritans, who are seen mostly in the eastern suburbs closing potholes, is a cause for concern.Some appear to have found a lucrative market provided by motorists who give them money as appreciation for the work.Some of these bogus road engineers confirmed that they have been operating for more than 10 years targeting low density areas.Motorists often stop to give them money while others are forced to part with their coins or notes after being cornered.It appears there is still belief that these people are maintaining the roads in good faith but the Harare City Council Spokesperson, Mr Michael Chideme said a lot of damage has been done by these supposed Good Samaritans.Potholes are perennial problems that continue to demand council attention but equally so, the persistent digging of roads by these unskilled men creates a huge cost in the long run.