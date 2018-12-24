Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

'Good Samaritan' pothole patchers causing more damage: Harare Council

by Staff Reporter
12 mins ago | Views
The continued illegal road maintenance by supposed Good Samaritans has created more damage than good on most roads.

The groups target eastern suburbs where the elite would not hesitate to part ways with a dollar.

Road construction is a specialised field that requires qualified engineers to carry out the job. The emergency of the supposedly Good Samaritans, who are seen mostly in the eastern suburbs closing potholes, is a cause for concern.

Some appear to have found a lucrative market provided by motorists who give them money as appreciation for the work.

Some of these bogus road engineers confirmed that they have been operating for more than 10 years targeting low density areas.

Motorists often stop to give them money while others are forced to part with their coins or notes after being cornered.

It appears there is still belief that these people are maintaining the roads in good faith but the Harare City Council Spokesperson, Mr Michael Chideme said a lot of damage has been done by these supposed Good Samaritans.

Potholes are perennial problems that continue to demand council attention but equally so, the persistent digging of roads by these unskilled men creates a huge cost in the long run.



Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

31 huts burnt in fight over Church shrine

15 mins ago | 55 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai bikini PHOTOS go viral

2 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Tribute to Josiah Magama Tongogara 39 years on

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards dollarisation - Economists

7 hrs ago | 4491 Views

Zimbabweans celebrate Christmas

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Is Zimbabwe re-dollarising?

7 hrs ago | 5310 Views

Mutsvangwa escalates war against Energy Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 5844 Views

WATCH: Ndebele King arrives in Bulawayo from Johannesburg

13 hrs ago | 5102 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi and associated donors feed the homeless this Christmas

13 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over traffic fines

14 hrs ago | 5296 Views

Mapeza beats up 'drunk' Bello

14 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Harare man found with human head faces murder charge

14 hrs ago | 2979 Views

MPs say 'Yes' to Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

14 hrs ago | 1402 Views

BCC offers 50% discount for forex payments

14 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Long distance bus operators rip off travellers

14 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Foreigners blamed for causing fuel crisis in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 5119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days