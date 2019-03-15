Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Hindus launch Idai relief efforts

Zimbabwe Hindus have reportedly launched relief efforts for the victims of cyclone Idai in southeastern Africa.
 
The Hindoo Society Harare (HSH) has reportedly initiated a "Tropical Cyclone Idai Disaster Relief Fund" and purchased blankets and drinking water for the cyclone affected people.
 
HSH is urging the community to donate clothes, diapers, toiletries, blankets, non-perishable food, water to support its relief efforts.
 
Commending HSH and the community for their heartfelt concern for the sufferings of others, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that Hinduism told us that serving fellow humans was like serving God itself and charity was one of the major virtues of Hinduism.
 
Our ancient Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord) clearly stated: Strive constantly to serve the welfare of world - by devotion to selfless work, one attains supreme goal of life. Do your work with welfare of others always in mind; Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted.

