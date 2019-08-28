Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

CTMI readies for conference

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THIS coming week, Church Team Ministries International (CTMI) will be holding a Leader's Conference titled Build His People Build his Church, at Bulawayo's White City Stadium.

The Build conference will be held from September 3 to 6 from 9.30AM to 1PM. It's targeting over 1 000 leaders. Pastor Miki Hardy from Mauritius will be the main speaker.

Pastor Miki has been in the ministry for over 30 years and has seen divisions and conflict in his church and after that experience, realised that the message of the Cross is the only one that brings unity and maturity to the church.

One of the organisers Pastor Mthulisi Mlingwa said: "The main thrust is to bring pastors and leaders back to the Gospel preached by the Apostle Paul in the early church, this is the message of the Cross. It is the fundamental message for all leaders and churches today."

Pastor Mlingwa said the conference was not a way for them to solicit church leaders to join a ministry.

"We aren't here to for pastors to join our ministry but for us to come together to see the church of Jesus Christ returning back to the fundamentals of the Christian faith whichever denomination we are from," said Mlingwa.

He encouraged leaders of churches to bring their wives to the conference. Registration is on going on www.build-conference.com, click register on the Central Southern Africa Bulawayo, Zimbabwe tab. For those who fail to register they can do so on during the conference days.

Pastor Mlingwa said transport will be provided for a $1 round trip from inside the Large City Hall car park. The bus leaves at 8AM. "Contact this number if you want to catch the bus 078 542 4023."

CTMI has this year held highly successful Build Conferences in Madagascar, Kenya, Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Togo. After Zimbabwe the Build Conference will be heading for Ethiopia.

Source - Sunday News

Most Popular In 7 Days