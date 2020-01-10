Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Prophet Uebert Angel shocks congregants

by Staff Reporter
37 secs ago | Views
Philanthropist, businessman and man of the cloth, Prophet Uebert Angel and his wife BeBe Angel shocked several lucky congregants from GoodNews Church in London, by paying outstanding bills and debts during a special service last Sunday.

During the service this week, Prophet Angel started calling people from the crowd, telling them that their bills, which included rent arrears, electricity bills, phone bills, credit card debts, car debts and  even school fees for their relatives were settled in full.

The congregants, who are not actually poor, with some of them qualifying to be called rich could not hold back tears of joy, as Prophet Angel and Prophetess Bebe offered not to just to pray for their bills but physically pay them off from their own pockets as a sign of love and helping their church members.

The man of cloth, seems to be now elusive, selfless and has shifted from the flamboyant image, cementing a strong role in philanthropy since reconnecting with his mentor and life coach Pastor Chris. It should also be noted that this is not the first time he has done this. According to sources it's actually a common announced gesture that started way back.

The founder of spirit embassy surprised more than 34 congregants from 2011 to 2012, buying them and giving them cars, from servicemen, ushers, protocol team members to strangers who would visited the services for the first time.

The Uebert Angel Foundation has spent millions building houses for the poor, taking care of many widows and paying school fees for children in Africa, India and some parts of Europe.

"I think this should be lauded. I like this new face of Uebert Angel. If he has been doing this then good for him. All I know is I like what he is doing. It's a new way of doing things and Angel always starts things," said one comment on Facebook.

In one of his posts on Instagram, Prophet Angel said: "My dedication to humanity now is so profound that I want to leave a legacy that makes a mark on humanity that can't be erased. To the extend that when I am no longer on this earth what sane entities would say is Uebert Angel loved those in lesser position than he was that he gave."

Source - H-Metro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MaShurugwi armed with AK-47 besiege village

6 mins ago | 17 Views

Our motherland needs solutions!

12 mins ago | 17 Views

ZIMRA rakes $60m from vendors

19 mins ago | 17 Views

NRZ-Chinese deal to move 2 million tonnes of iron ore annually

24 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinese foreign affairs minister arrives in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 54 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

40 mins ago | 22 Views

Reserve bank to inject 500m cash into circulation

47 mins ago | 80 Views

Chiyangwa to build multi-purpose stadium

49 mins ago | 80 Views

Schools, parents must meet halfway

50 mins ago | 47 Views

Mohadi speaks on resource utilisation

53 mins ago | 25 Views

Matemadanda came out of the Zanu-PF conference a mature cadre

57 mins ago | 66 Views

'No one will ever die of hunger and will ask for help, if need be' said Mohadi - liar, many have died and WFP is feeding 8 m

13 hrs ago | 743 Views

Woman attempts to drink poison after busting hubby cheating

13 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Man (24) sneaks in, watches his mother having sex with boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 3766 Views

Married cop offers underwear to lover's hubby

13 hrs ago | 3503 Views

Bereaved family buries son at murderer's homestead, demands 40 cattle

13 hrs ago | 3091 Views

Man (25) struck by lightining near police station

14 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zimsec clerk in court for leaked exam paper

14 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Civil servants offered 97% pay rise

14 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Ministry of Defence accountant in court over 20 million USD fraud

14 hrs ago | 827 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days