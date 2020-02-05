Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet Jonah lights up Centinary

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Biggie Musaruka (Prophet Jonah) a born and bred product of Centinary, Mashonaland Central is giving back to the society by social responsibility and massive support in government projects.

 He spearheaded a clean up campaign yesterday where hundreds of his congregants  united to clean up the township.

The prophet who holds a sect of more than 3 000 congregants in Centinary is more concerned on human issues and development and has since  divorced from his work to serve the people.

"I am a teacher by profession and l started my ministry at the age of 12 which was a fulfilment of prophecy, l then worked in our city council whilst on my ministry.

The congregants then  pleaded with  me to hold the church full time and l obeyed,"Madzibaba Jonah narrated.

The prophet assists many students with school fees and he has farming projects to curb unemployment in his society.

"Cleanliness is vital in Christianity life henceforth when the government advocated for  clean up campaigns we were glad because we were already exercising them," he added.

Speaking on the clean up campaign Madzidzibaba cried out on how the council operate with them in terms of their space of worship.

"We worship in open space and at times we are evicted from our place of worship on short notice though we will be paying our rates to the council, my prayer is for them to value us even if we do not worship in a building," he lamented.

The prophet has formed a football club called Mapostori Football club which is set to play in the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Division 2 league.

Muzarabani district Assistant District Development Coodinator (DDC) Stanely Nhodo was grateful with   the role of the apostolic church in Centenary.

"We are very happy that Madzibaba managed to pull out such a large number to conduct the clean up, he is also playing a major role in mantaing peace and unity which is an exmplanery role of the church in a society," Nhodo said.

