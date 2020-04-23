Coronavirus: Madzibaba goes digital

News / Religion

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Prominent apostolic church prophet Biggie Musanzika populary known as Madzibaba Jonah of Johane Masowe sect has gone digital in respect of the country's total lockdown.The Centenary based prophet is now conducting his prayer sessions on social media and has since urged his congregants to follow health tips being issued by the government."We have gone digital and all our prayer sessions are now being conducted on social media in respect of the country's lockdown," said Madzibaba.Madzibaba touched the storm last year after he gave a prophecy of the covid-19 on December 31 and a video of him went viral.He told Bulawayo24.com that he is preparing to donate food humpers to the elderly and the needy in Mashonaland Central province.Meanwhile, a lot of churches have gone digital to avoid mixing in a bid to fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic