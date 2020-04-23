MDC Alliance Councillor Granted $500 bail for calling Mnangagwa a fool

News / Religion

by Fanuel Chinowaita

MDC Alliance ward 8 Chipinge Town Council Chrispen Rambu who was arrested on Friday for allegedly calling Emerson Mnangagwa a fool has been granted $500 bail by Chipinge Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi today.Rambu is accused to have said, "You won't doubt that we're having a fool for a head of state", comparing Mnangangwa who has failed to cater for citizens during lockdown to South African President Ramaphosa who announced R500 billion package for South Africans.Chrispen Rambu who was represented by Lawyer Gwamanda denied the charges.When asked about the case he just said, "Yes I'm out on bail. I paid 500 rtgs and will be back to court on 8 May 2020."