Reverend Lucy Natasha hosts Prophet Isaiah Sovi for a mega service

by Mandla Ndlovu

Southern Africa and East Africa are collaborating in the great commission of our Lord Jesus Christ.Two spiritual Generals will be sharing the pulpit online. Reverend Lucy Natasha and Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi will be preaching together in what promises to be an explosive and power-filled service.The two Generals will be preaching on the Facebook Page Rev. Lucy Natasha and the Youtube Channel this Monday 14th September 2020 and time is at 10:30pm.Rev Natasha shall be the host of the Online Preaching Session and shall give guidance and ensuring smooth flow of discussion.Reverend Lucy Natasha is on the next phase of ministry which entails Building an Altar for God through the establishment of a church in the City of Nairobi and through her Social media Platforms, seeks to host key servants of God from within the country and also globally to minister to the Body of Christ. The objective of Reverend Lucy Natasha is to inspire, encourage believers and raise partners who will stand with this heavenly mandate.