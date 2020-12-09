Mwazha remains African Apostolic leader

News / Religion

by Lloyd Rabaya

The African Apostolic Church (Vaapostora VeAfrica) has said that their founder Archbishop Ernest Paul Mamvura Mwazha is still and as has always been their leader. This comes after the Archbishop's eldest son Bishop Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha had been striving to usurp power from his father.Recently, the High Court ruled that Bishop Alfred Mwazha purpoted nomination as the successor was uncostitutional and resultantly null and void.Briefing journalists today the Press Secretary to Archbishop Paul Mwazha Reverend W. Rutsate purpoted that there was a group in the leadership which was falsely claiming that the "real" Archbishop had appointed Bishop Alfred Mwazha as his successor."There were events where this group had gone ahead to proclaim Bishop Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha as Archbishop and gone ahead to mislead the leaders of the nation and other government officials that this was the situation obtaining at the church," he said. Rutsate also went on to say that the group had expedited a note by one Evangelist Kasima which claimed that Bishop Alfred Mwazha was now the Archbishop and went on to install himself as leader, contrary to Church Constitution. "This is what led to the court applicatoon by Reverend Ernest Mhambare."He sought to defend the Constitution and will of Archbishop Ernest Paul Mamvura Mwazha, who is our spiritual leader and radar," Rutsate noted. Contemporarily, Ernest Paul Mamvura Mwazha (102) has allegedly become incapable of discharging his Archbishop duties on account of old age, selenity and mental composition issues.