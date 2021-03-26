Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Prophet goes insane after 3-day prayer on mountain

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A self-styled Bindura Johanne Masowe WeChishanu prophet and leader Madzibaba Rakeni Gumbira of Chiwaridzo has gone insane after leading 7 congregants in a three-day prayer session on top of the sacred Jeta mountain.

The matter came to light at Chief Masembura's traditional court on Wednesday where Rekani was fined a bovine and two goats from his followers for him to be mentally stable.

Madzibaba Rakeni's insanity was clear for all to see when he appeared at Chief Masembura's traditional court.

During the trial Tafadzwa Gura who is a younger brother to Madzibaba Gura said his brother's wife also began hallucinating the moment he arrived at his home and was still behaving oddly at the chief's kraal.

The man of cloth started hallucinating and continuously slamming himself against the ground during the appearance while his wife appeared to be in a trance.

His accomplices told the court that they ascended the mountain on Tuesday last week where they held prayer sessions until Thursday.

They said their leader started showing signs of madness on Thursday as they descended the mountain.

In another shocking revelation, one of his followers, Madzibaba Wishmore Chivende narrated that during the course of their prayers they came across baboons and cattle on top of the mountain.

He stated that in one of the incidences that left them shocked, one of the cows they saw on top of the mountain managed to come to a fire place where they were seated and ate the ash before leaving without causing any incident.

"I also want two goats from each of you for accompanying him and trespassing into our sacred place without permission from its custodians," Chief Masembura said to the other five members of the sect who accompanied Rakeni to the sacred mountain.

The sacred mountain is located in Nyakudya village in Masembura communal lands

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Farmers do not be a sitting duck to fraudsters

1 min ago | 0 Views

An open letter to Victor Matemadanda

6 mins ago | 4 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga blasts Makandiwa over 'mark of the devil' vaccine

49 mins ago | 181 Views

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

5 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Chamisa drops new party hint

6 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Khupe turns heat on Mwonzora

6 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Matemadanda was becoming too ambitious

6 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Villagers decry eviction threats

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mwonzora, Mnangagwa onslaught against MDC Alliance leaves democracy in peril

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

Covid-19 widens Zimbabwe's digital divide

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Recalling MPs an assault on democracy

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Tremors shake Old Mutual SA after ZSE clampdown

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Massive bloc thrusts Zimra under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Loga speaks about juju

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Tongogara appointed executive secretary of ZACC

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zinasu's Ngadziore freed on $5,000 bail

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Granny dies in freak accident

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

NRZ collapse was avoidable, says Alvord Mabena

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials under fresh scrutiny

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe to issue Covid-19 'passport'

6 hrs ago | 772 Views

Compressed syllabus introduced in schools

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Warriors out to finish the job against Chipolopolo

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo wetlands houses saved

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

BCC struggles to provide water to residents

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Violent death in Emganwini

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe starts vaccinating prisoners

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bosso members finally get to choose chairman, secretary, committee member

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

75% of Bulawayo roads in bad state

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

MPs, teachers fraudulently access Covid-19 funds

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Bumper harvest to save US$200m

7 hrs ago | 54 Views

Oil deal strategic, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Sakupwanya crowned the Chairperson of Gold Buyers Association

17 hrs ago | 708 Views

Khupe lobbies for cushion fund for teenage mothers

17 hrs ago | 658 Views

Lightning strike kills 19 cattle

17 hrs ago | 1204 Views

4 ways to easily improve your home

18 hrs ago | 714 Views

Johann Rupert gives Ramaphosa an ultimatum

18 hrs ago | 3881 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days