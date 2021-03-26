WATCH: Chiwenga blasts Makandiwa over 'mark of the devil' vaccine

News / Religion

by Ndou Paul

Firebrand preacher Talent Chiwenga has said if United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa was truly sent by God to preach against the "mark of the devil" Covid-19 vaccine, he should be doing it now instead of keeping quiet as the government has started vaccinating against the pandemic nationwide.In one of his rants about the vaccine, Prophet Makandiwa once said, "We want to see the test subject 10 years after vaccination before it is given to people. Have they created that place that the person gets in for five (5) minutes representative of five (5) years? How are you going to manipulate the process so as to monitor the behaviour of the subject after vaccination? So don't tell me that there is going to be a vigorous test of vaccines, is there a place?"We want to see the subject first because you can't tell me that you administer the vaccine to one person today and the following day, you say it's safe for use by everyone. The problem now is that when people begin to see the darker side of this thing, it will be too late. By the time you realise that you have put the wrong thing into people's bodies, what you are going to need to neutralise the vaccines and to recreate the DNA that you would have distorted and to restore the pattern that you would have tampered with in the human body. Some may say I want to discourage people from receiving the only solution. Who said it's the only solution? I asked this question last time, the virus has changed so many times and we are still holding onto the vaccine that was created for the first virus."No one is explaining that. You must understand that these people are very cunning. Don't believe these world leaders that are being vaccinated on television; that is not your vaccine. That is not even a vaccine, that's a lie! Our leaders are not like Jesus, they are never ready to die for people. You rather all die so that they can live. They can't be the first ones to receive this thing, why should you be deceived."