Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Award-winning gospel musician, producer, songwriter Takesure Zamar Ncube has terminated his membership of the Bulawayo-based mega Pentecostal church Harvest House International, a leaked memo from the presiding Bishop and Founder Collin Nyathi has revealed.

According to a Senior Pastor who spoke to this reporter Ncube was accused by the Bishop of being rebellious after the church had groomed him and afforded him the opportunity the expose his talents and attain fame.

"The feeling by the Bishop is that Takesure is being rebellious because he is no longer attending church services claiming he is booked elsewhere. It is also said that Zamar decides to attend other churches where is booked instead of prioritizing the church services and working with the choir. Therefore leadership has agreed to release him because of his rebellious nature." The Pastor said.



Read the memo from Bishop Nyathi below:
To the Apostolic team :

Further to discussions over time with Takesure Zamar Ncube concerning his commitment to HHI as some of you are aware. These discussions have culminated in Takesure deciding that his tenure as a member of Harvest House Int' has come to an end as per my recommendations during our last conversation two months ago.

We want to thank him for all the work he has done with and for the super choir, some of our church choirs, individual musicians, and also for the many times we have traveled ministering together in different countries and churches over years. We wish him and his family well in all their endeavors.

Bishop Dr. Colin Nyathi



Source - Byo24News

