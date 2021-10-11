Mwazha succession disputes resolved

News / Religion

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The High court nullified the self appointment of Alfred Mwazha and Paul Mwazha is to retain to his position as the Archbishop and his brothers file an appeal at the Supreme court in a bid to restore peace and end the succession disputes that has been going on since last year.

The ruling was delivered bythe supreme court judges Justices Susan Mavangira, Tendai Uchena and George Chiweshe said.Mavangira said ," The High Court's decision is to be upheld as the note written by Mwazha did not specifically name Alfred as the successor".Alfred had publicly announced himself as the successor to Archbishop Paul Mwazha and purported to have taken over the reigns of the church, Bulawayo24 .com has learnt.