Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Prophet Freddy speaks of woman defecating in church

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Prophet Freddy
GOODNESS and Mercy Ministries leader, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy has defended the video circulating on social media where an elderly woman is filmed relieving herself before the congregation.

Prophet Freddy said he was also shocked to witness the instant deliverance when he was praying for the elderly woman.

"The woman has not been going to the toilet for some days before she was brought to me for prayers," said Prophet Freddy.

"On praying for her, she instantly received her healing and I was also shocked by the instant deliverance.

"We have been witnessing several people vomiting, crying and manifesting in various ways during their deliverance and defecating was part of the deliverance since it had to do with stomach disorders.

"As to why the video was posted on social media, we have been posting everything we do during our services and this was also on camera.

"I conduct live church services that include making prophecies to people including those outside the country.

"If you watch other live services used to be carried by the late Prophet TB Joshua you agree with me that some of the people would be screened half naked with their private parts exposed," said Prophet Freddy.

Asked if the deliverance was not stage managed, the Ndirikurwadziwa singer denied stage managing services saying the Bible has many of such miracles that can be questioned as well.

"I do not stage manage miracles; only that spiritual people understand spiritual matters," said Prophet Freddy.

"Jesus Christ performed several miracles recorded in the Bible that look unbelievable to pagans and people of canal minds.

"Walking on water, healing of the blind with mud, changing water into wine, all these can be debated but to those who believe they praise their saviour.

"Biblical Moses performed a miracle that stopped water from flowing and led Israelites to cross on a dry sea.

"All these miracles cannot be understood by people of canal minds but to us who believe it is the power of God.

"Shoko remuchinjikwa hupenzi kunevanoparadzwa asi kwatiri tinoponeswa isimba raMwari.

"The woman left the service happy and promised to bring her testimony so I cannot thank God for doing such things among his people," said Prophet Freddy.

He confirmed his displeasure about his song ‘Ndirikurwadziwa' being linked and attached to a video of Manchester United on their recent match defeats.

"That song is based on a true story on how I was affected by the destruction of my church structures in Glen View," said Prophet Freddy.

"But when I hear the song following defeat of Manchester United it affects me much since I am one of the supporters of that team.

" I want to believe that the person who created the video adding that song knew that I am a Manchester United supporter, " he said.
Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Man rapes neighbour's daughter (5)

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Harare woman defecates in church

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

7 investors take SecZim to High Court

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man rapes daughter-in-law

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Minister defies court orders hires police for protection

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

IMF, Zimbabwe meet over economic development and growth prospects

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Netherland gambling adverts will be regulated

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Govt introduces National Health Service Training

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Pretoria - They arrived, they sang louder, they delivered!!!!

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Financial boost for lower league football

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Sanctions hurting ordinary Zimbabweans - UN envoy

12 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Hornets women to grace FIBA contest

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

SA police arrest Zim man for smuggling R30m worth of cigarettes

12 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife in distress call

12 hrs ago | 2491 Views

'Zanu PF party activists attack Chamisa in Mashonaland West'

12 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Call to review civil servants salaries

14 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Lupane Hospital to be completed next year, says Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 741 Views

The primary benefits of adaptive planning

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ingutsheni dedicates ward for drug addicts rehab

23 hrs ago | 418 Views

Monthly inflation rate surges to 6,4%

23 hrs ago | 583 Views

Schweppes Zimbabwe loses R247 million lawsuit

23 hrs ago | 1325 Views

African Leaders Must Urge G20 to Stop Covid-19 Vaccines Apartheid to Save Our World

23 hrs ago | 453 Views

More trees for Mazowe

23 hrs ago | 459 Views

Ex-cop busted attempting to smuggle ammunition into Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days