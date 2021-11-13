Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet T Freddy arrested

by Desmond Nleya/Tarisai Mudahondo
Goodness and Mercy Ministries Founder and leader Tapiwa Freddy has been arrested by police on allegations of rape.

The flamboyant Prophet cum musician who is famed for 'spiritual spectacles', where he used spectacles to foretell the future is accused of raping Radio Zimbabwe personality Rutendo Makuti.

The clergyman's arrest come after a Rutendo appeared in court last week on allegations of extorting the men of cloth of USD 15000.

Circumstances leading to her arrest alleged that over the last year, Makuti and Freddy had a love affair and while they were together, she allegedly started threatening him that if he did not meet her financial and material demands, she would expose the affair to the public.

However, Rutendo claimed that Freddy forced himself on her leading to rape charges being pressed against the 'man of God'.

He will appear in court today.


Source - Chamunorwa Guzha

