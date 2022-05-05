Latest News Editor's Choice


Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Johanne Masowe Nyenyedzinomwe Church of the WholeWorld made a vehicle donation to Council for Churches (CCA) in  Africa on Saturday in Bulawayo.

The vehicle was donated with the aim to curb gender-based violence and child marriages which has been rife in our indegenous churches.

Speaking during the handover Madzibaba Enoch hailed the role of the church in empowering societies.

"As churches we really appreciate the contributions that indegenous churches have played and are still playing in making sure that gender equity and equality remains a reality rather than rhetoric, this donation of a vehicle is out of quest to shun gender-based violence the and child marriages which has been rife in our indegenous churches", he said.

He further emphasised the role of the church in leadership and sustainable development of the nation.

"As churches, we are obliged to pray for the leadership of the day in order of them to have wisdom in execution of their officially assigned duties and services".

Speaking at the same event CCA President, Archbishop Rocky Moyo denounced some rogue elements, land barons in Harare high density surbub who are trying to illegally parcel one of Madzibaba Enoch's church stand into residential homes.

"As churches we are obliged to pray for the leadership of the day in order of them to have wisdom in execution of their officially assigned duties and services".

Speaking at the same event CCA President, Archbishop Rocky Moyo denounced some rogue elements, land barons in Harare high density surbub who are trying to illegally parcel one of Madzibaba Enoch's church stand into residential homes.

