Zanu-PF will win 2023 elections and turn country around - Fresh Prophecy

by Oluwatosin Issac
5 hrs ago
Primate Ayodele
NIGERIA - The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh prophecies for some African countries namely South Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Libya and Sudan.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir will face various political challenges following his bid to become the next president of the country in the proposed election in 2024.

The man of God made it known that the president will be fought and that one of his vice presidents will rise up against his ambition to retain power in the country. He explained that Salva Kiir has good intentions for the nation but he needs to seek God early in order to come out of the blockages ahead of him.

"In South Sudan, the election there will cause tension as the incumbent president, Salva Kiir will face various challenges politically. They will fight his political authenticity and progress, they will do everything to make sure they cause him what he doesn't expect. They will use the international community against him and one of his vice presidents will come out to challenge his ambition to become the country's president. He must be very prayerful, focused and pay attention."

"They will fight the president and he needs to watch his health, political steps and those he believes so much in that will create complications in his bid. The parliament will be divided because of him and there will be ethnicity crisis because of him. He should seek the face of God early in order to prevent negative plots against him. He has the mind to do well and means well for the country but he needs intensive prayers to come out of the blockages ahead of him."

In Côte d'Ivoire, Primate Ayodele revealed that the anointed person to become the next president is Charles Blé Goudé except he doesn't contest the election. He made it known that the ruling party will not retain power as people will kick against them.

"In Côte d'Ivoire, they must be careful because the next election will bring a lot of things and complications. I still maintain that Charles Blé Goudé is the anointed person to be the next president except he doesn't contest. The ruling party will not forge ahead, let them pray against the ethnic crisis. People will not vote for the party again."

In Senegal, Primate Ayodele warned the president, Macky Sall, against political problems and huge protests against his government. He also advised him to be careful as he foresees indictment against his government.

"In Senegal, the president will face a very tough election time, they will want to create problems and counter political problems for him. He will want to cease the opposition and there will be a huge protest against him. There will be great confusion in his government, they will indict his government. He must re-strategize and put his government in order."

In Zimbabwe, Primate Ayodele revealed that the incumbent will retain power in the coming election set to take place this year. He mentioned that the opposition will not be able to demonstrate leadership.

"In Zimbabwe, the election will not give the opposition any right, the election will retain the incumbent because the opposition will not be able to demonstrate the democratic system of leadership and the present government will turn things around in the country."

Also, Primate Ayodele stated that democracy will come alive in Sudan and that Libya will also experience democracy this year even though there will be ethnicity crisis in the land

"In Sudan, the people will not relent their efforts in protesting against the military government and it will cause problems. At the end, democracy will come alive in Sudan."

"In Libya, Gadaffi's camp will fight to get back power in the country and for sure, democracy will come back to Libya this year, no matter the ups and down even though it will still cause some ethnicity crisis but democracy will come to Libya."

Furthermore, he warned against bombings, attacks, and coups in African nations.

"Let's pray against bombings, attacks, protest against power and seizing power from ruling party through coup."


Source - Oluwatosin Issac

Most Popular In 7 Days