WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Tom Deuschle the founder and senior pastor of Celebration Ministries International has dismissed the Pastors 4ED Organisation calling it an abomination.In a recorded video of his sermon he says, "We are seeing today Pastors being manipulated to support political ideologues that often speak and do things contrary to the will of God."He goes on to say, " This Pastors 4ED is an abomination and am going to say it out".Watch the sermon below: