Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Harare Hindus plan wide-ranging activities during 2023

by Agencies
2 hrs ago | Views
Hindu Society Harare (HSH) in Zimbabwe seems to have lined-up extensive religious and social activities, projects, celebrations during 2023.

These include three daily aartis; twice-weekly yoga classes; weekly havans, Gayatri Pariwar prayer session, Mahila Mandal, Satya Sai Bhajans, Krishnanand Saraswati Prathana, Pushpanjli Bhajans, Art of Living, Swaminarayan Satsang Sabha, Hindu Bhajan Mandal, Shishu Yuvak Mandal, Shivyog.

In 2026, HSH will be celebrating 100 years of existence since its founding in 1926. To commemorate this event, HSH plans to publish a book documenting events, photos and various milestones during the last 100 years. It has appealed to the community to contribute photos and documents relating to various milestone events since its 1926 formation; including festival celebrations, religious events, temple and school construction, etc.

HSH organized various charity donations for children, cancer care, and others during 2022. It runs two temples in Harare, Ridgeview Shree Omkar Mandir and Cameron Street Shree Omkar Mandir. It has medical equipment and reportedly provides emergency care to the community.

It also runs an ECD Department, Westridge Primary School, Westridge High School; producing high-achiever students in academic, cultural and sports arenas. Its ECD Centre is complete with computer, art and music classrooms; swimming; tennis lessons; dancing lessons; and organizes Fancy Dress Day. Pass rates of Westridge High School have been reportedly mostly 100%. It also runs a Gujarati School; which besides teaching Gujarati language, also organizes havan, yoga, religious talks and dance classes.

It regularly holds religious activities/celebrations like Navaratri, Sharad Purnima, Diwali Mela & Puja, Makar Sankranti, Vasant Panchmi, etc., and plans to organize Maha Shivratri, Holi, Dhuleti, Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, in the near future. HSH reportedly organized four-hours long Diwali Mela (fair) on October 22 in Harare celebrating Diwali, the most popular festival of Hindus; and it included fireworks, entertainment and food-stalls.

Cameron Street Shree Omkar Mandir celebrated 90th anniversary in February 2019, while 25th anniversary of Ridgeview Shree Omkar Mandir was observed in 2017.

In the past, HSH reportedly had been conducting various bhajan events, twice-weekly yoga classes, Hindi lessons, cultural/social activities; organized daily aarti at both the temples with Havan on Sundays; and offered funeral assistance for bereaved families; etc.; besides running Mahila Mandal, Shishu Mandal and Yuvak Mandal.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, commended HSH for engaging the community all these years; and for its efforts to keep the Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions alive; and attempting to pass these on to the coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also suggested Hindus to focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from greed, and always keep God in your life.

Hindus are God's people, full of courage and generosity, Rajan Zed added.

"Let us pray for a peaceful world. Let us care deeply for those in need. Let us educate our children for a future for all"; a statement in a recent HSH Newsletter reads.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents, and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.



Source - Agencies

Must Read

Regulated Brokers in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZERA Raises Fuel Prices

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Overloaded Honda Fits kill 2, 15 injured

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

9 die of COVID-19 in one week as cases rise in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mnangagwa's nonentity on global stage leaving Zimbabweans' continued oppression largely unnoticed!

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Sharpe plots to bloc witness from testifying against him

21 hrs ago | 875 Views

Woman arrested for terminating pregnancy

21 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

26 Jan 2023 at 09:03hrs | 2272 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

26 Jan 2023 at 07:42hrs | 888 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

26 Jan 2023 at 07:41hrs | 2630 Views

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

26 Jan 2023 at 07:41hrs | 669 Views

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

26 Jan 2023 at 07:37hrs | 2346 Views

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

26 Jan 2023 at 07:36hrs | 2620 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

26 Jan 2023 at 07:36hrs | 1063 Views

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

26 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 587 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

26 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 445 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

26 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 241 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

26 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 615 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

26 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 706 Views

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

26 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 346 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

26 Jan 2023 at 07:33hrs | 670 Views

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

26 Jan 2023 at 07:33hrs | 242 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

26 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 460 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

26 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 68 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

26 Jan 2023 at 07:31hrs | 237 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

26 Jan 2023 at 07:30hrs | 744 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

26 Jan 2023 at 07:30hrs | 179 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

26 Jan 2023 at 00:18hrs | 884 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

25 Jan 2023 at 23:07hrs | 2994 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

25 Jan 2023 at 22:59hrs | 2470 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

25 Jan 2023 at 17:16hrs | 1171 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

25 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2386 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

25 Jan 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1085 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

25 Jan 2023 at 14:29hrs | 1401 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

25 Jan 2023 at 14:28hrs | 825 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

25 Jan 2023 at 13:36hrs | 874 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

25 Jan 2023 at 10:44hrs | 2748 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

25 Jan 2023 at 10:39hrs | 1329 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

25 Jan 2023 at 10:38hrs | 607 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

25 Jan 2023 at 10:38hrs | 211 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

25 Jan 2023 at 10:37hrs | 365 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

25 Jan 2023 at 10:37hrs | 332 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

25 Jan 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1137 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

25 Jan 2023 at 10:36hrs | 825 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

25 Jan 2023 at 10:35hrs | 237 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 224 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 588 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 125 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

25 Jan 2023 at 10:33hrs | 277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days