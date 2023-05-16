Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

News / Religion

by Nkululeko Nkomo

The stage is set and ready for the Mighty Storms Visitation service which is scheduled to be held on the 19th and 20th of May 2023 in Harare Zimbabwe.The event is set to see 2 powerful preachers sharing the stage in an explosive event that is set to take Zimbabwe by storm.Chris Okafor who is known as the Oracle of God will be sharing the stage with Ambassador Edd Branson the Specialist.He is a dynamic multi-faceted preacher the Lord has decanted His spirit upon, elevated him high in the divine echelon of grace and power which has propelled him to mega dimensions of barrier breaking in Christendom.He is the senior pastor of Grace Nation International a.k.a Liberation City registered as Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, the chief host and president of Liberation TV worldwide, the stalwart of Chris Okafor World Outreach Ministries (COWOM), the grand patron of Chris Okafor Humanity Foundation (COHF) and the provost of the Liberation Bible Institute.Ambassador Edd Branson is the lead visionary at the Jesus Church and he is a man blessed with the grace of nations called to specialise in what most deem to be difficult if not inpossible.The combination of Ambassador Edd Branson and Dr. Chris Okafor who are both grounded and solid progenies of Christ, bestowed with the fivefold ministry gifts of our Lord Jesus Christ makes this event a talk of Southern Africa.Both are dynamic teachers with a plethora of wisdom, knowledge and understanding of the word of God and divine ability to decipher, decrypt and demystify the deeper meanings and messages of the bible hereby delivering to mankind God's epistle.The event will also host powerful performances from Dorcas Moyo , Mathias Mhere among others.Economic Empowerment Group EEG was also listed on the event poster as one of the contributors towards the success of the event.Thousands upon thousands are expected to gather in Harare for this unique and powerful event.