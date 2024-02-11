Church sets inaugural food security indaba

News / Religion

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Mhondoro

Apostle Pindayi

The Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World will convene in an 'inaugural all stakeholders food security meeting' in Mhondoro between mid or end of May this year, an event where its membership will mobilise funds to buy farming implements to start community-based food security mechanisms and initiatives amongst local communities.Speaking on the sidelines of the church's three-day spiritual global gathering (Misi Mitatu), one of the Apostles, Tsigirai Pindayi has reiterated that it is the duty of churches to complement government's efforts to ensure food security in various communities and countrywide to arrest the effects of El Nino induced drought."It is the duty of the church to ensure that it complements government's efforts in ensuring food security in the country," Apostle Pindayi said."We have been encouraged by our church leader to go and mobilise resources throughout the globe (from our worldwide church assemblies) so that we buy farming implements, including a tractor which will service several communities in Mhondoro to make sure communities are secured in food sufficiency," Apostle Pindayi added."Our leader has appealed to everyone from global congregants to unite in the church's tireless efforts in combating drought through mobilising resources to drill boreholes amongst communities in Mhondoro including Mupondi, Kawara, Mandebvu, Madzongwe, among other communities," Apostle Pindayi added."The church leadership will engage with local chiefs, headmen, legislator, among other critical stakeholders to map strategies on how it will handover and distribute the farming implements to the less priviledged members of communities. Also, it will empower local leaders in the management and sustainability of the food security scheme which be driven by the desire transform local communities into food sufficiency," Apostle Pindayi said.Meanwhile, the church's leader, Bishop Sydney Mabhiza has declared war against gender-based violence amongst communities while encouraging people to respect their marriages."As a church and communities, let us value marriages and ensure that there is zero tolerance to gender-based violence, infidelity, drugs and substance abuse," Bishop Mabhiza said."We should adhere to the best principles and values for marriages, and as a global church, let us strive to live in accordance to biblically ethical and moral standards. We also encourage our membership to submit to the leadership of their communities," Bishop Mabhiza close his remarks.The three-day spiritual organised global gathering which attracted over three-thousand congregants drawn from nearby assemblies whilst other countries and provinces gathered in their clusters saw performance from a battery of gospel artists including Pastor Joseph Tivafire, Rap Guru, LG Wenyasha, Clide Mutemachani, Solomon Kaporoma, Dr K, Craig Zonke, Wise Gwashure (G-Wise), Booster, among others. The three-day annual worldwide event empowers delegated national leadership and country representatives to co-ordinate the proceedings in areas of their operations including countries such as United Kingdom, Australia and several African countries.