Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Mhondoro
2 hrs ago | Views
The Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World will convene in an 'inaugural all stakeholders food security meeting' in Mhondoro between mid or end of May this year, an event where its membership will mobilise funds to buy farming implements to start community-based food security mechanisms and initiatives amongst local communities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the church's three-day spiritual global gathering (Misi Mitatu), one of the Apostles, Tsigirai Pindayi has reiterated that it is the duty of churches to complement government's efforts to ensure food security in various communities and countrywide to arrest the effects of El Nino induced drought.

"It is the duty of the church to ensure that it complements government's efforts in ensuring food security in the country," Apostle Pindayi said.

"We have been encouraged by our church leader to go and mobilise resources throughout the globe (from our worldwide church assemblies) so that we buy farming implements, including a tractor which will service several communities in Mhondoro to make sure communities are secured in food sufficiency," Apostle Pindayi added.


Apostle Pindayi

"Our leader has appealed to everyone from global congregants to unite in the church's tireless efforts in combating drought through mobilising resources to drill boreholes amongst communities in Mhondoro including Mupondi, Kawara, Mandebvu, Madzongwe, among other communities," Apostle Pindayi added.

"The church leadership will engage with local chiefs, headmen, legislator, among other critical stakeholders to map strategies on how it will handover and distribute the farming implements to the less priviledged members of communities. Also, it will empower local leaders in the management and sustainability of the food security scheme which be driven by the desire transform local communities into food sufficiency," Apostle Pindayi said.

Meanwhile, the church's leader, Bishop Sydney Mabhiza has declared war against gender-based violence amongst communities while encouraging people to respect their marriages.



"As a church and communities, let us value marriages and ensure that there is zero tolerance to gender-based violence, infidelity, drugs and substance abuse," Bishop Mabhiza said.

"We should adhere to the best principles and values for marriages, and as a global church, let us strive to live in accordance to biblically ethical and moral standards. We also encourage our membership to submit to the leadership of their communities," Bishop Mabhiza close his remarks.

The three-day spiritual organised global gathering which attracted over three-thousand congregants drawn from nearby assemblies whilst other countries and provinces gathered in their clusters saw performance from a battery of gospel artists including Pastor Joseph Tivafire, Rap Guru, LG Wenyasha, Clide Mutemachani, Solomon Kaporoma, Dr K, Craig Zonke, Wise Gwashure (G-Wise), Booster, among others. The three-day annual worldwide event empowers delegated national leadership and country representatives to co-ordinate the proceedings in areas of their operations including countries such as United Kingdom, Australia and several African countries.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

2 hrs ago | 650 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Two-thirds majority won't be abused'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Top Zimbabwe army generals fired over housing corruption

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Matebeleland demands truth on Gukurahundi not this Mnangagwa charade

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Money fuels CCC brutal infighting

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

MASVINGO LAND EVICTIONS: Ibhetshu likaZulu steps in

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

FULL TEXT: Ibhetshu likaZulu statement on Gukurahundi healing process

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

The ambiguous essence of Valentine's day

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

6 hrs ago | 883 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

7 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

8 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

An open letter to Nero

18 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

18 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

18 hrs ago | 872 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

19 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

20 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

20 hrs ago | 4766 Views