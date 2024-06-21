Zim man steals 78 cattle from Botswana

News / Religion

by Simbarashe Sithole

A number of Botswana citizens filled the gallery to capacity at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Sibangiswani Ncube (49) appeared before magistrate Arafat Kozanai on stock theft charges.Ncube was remanded in custody to June 26 on seven counts of stock theft.The state alleged from February to March the suspect was stealing herds of cattle from Botswana and branding them while keeping them at his kraal in Zimbabwe.His lucky ran out when the complainants identified their cattle at his homestead.A police report was filed leading to his arrest.Meanwhile, the suspect is also appearing on another stock theft case with his two accomplices after they allegedly stole 18 cattle in the matter he requested for the presiding magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware to recuse himself saying that he was biased when he denied them bail.