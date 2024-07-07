Churches call for peace ahead of SADC Summit

News / Religion

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Indigenous churches have expressed their quest for sustainable peace before, during and after SADC Summit called on all citizens to be peaceful and avoid confrontation, amid perceived tension emanating from last year's plebiscite.Speaking over the weekend in Harare during their annual feast of pentecost, Elder James Chidamba, Media and Communications Executive for the Johane Masowe Chishanu Nyenyedzinomwe (in Budiriro) has called on all citizens to shun violence and engage in peaceful processes when seeking any form of redress amongst communities, especially in the build up to the SADC Summit when President Emerson Mnangagwa will be assuming chairmanship."We feel Zimbabwe will be highly honoured considering that President ED Mnangagwa will be assuming chairmanship of the SADC. We are very supportive of the government programmes and SADC Summit preparations," Chidamba said."As apostolic churches, we are confident in support hosting of the Summit. Those people who will be led by the principles of devil to destabilise peace in Zimbabwe, we will not accept anybody who incite violence," Chidamba added."We are guided by the principles of compassion, love, ethical moral values and peace. We also call upon mutual engagement based on Ubuntu, respect and genuine dialogue," Chidamba said.Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has upped its crackdown against dissent amid fears of anti-government protests to coincide with the Sadc summit to be held in Harare next month.Last week, opposition leaders Jacob Ngarivhume and Job Sikhala warned that protests were inevitatable due to Zimbabwe’s deteriorating human rights situation and economic problems.Mnangagwa has also of late been issuing warnings against those planning protests, saying they would be crushed with considerable efforts which ensure sustainable peace prevails.