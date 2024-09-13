Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Religious tourism; Sanganai Hlanganani Expo decentralisation gain momentum

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo
5 hrs ago | Views
Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi has expressed her commitment to engage [with church leaders], transform and empower indigenous churches through identifying and amplifying their infrastructure as tourist destinations.

Speaking in Bulawayo this Friday during an investment conference,  Rwodzi said that it is her profound wish to make sure indigenous churches benefit from their infrastructure, doctrines, values, among other unique features beliefs.

"We have clustered tourism into various clusters and it is our wish as the government to identify, help, promote, unlock and amplify the values that some churches have in attracting thousands or millions who come for their pilgrimage," Rwodzi said.

"Some churches have been indirectly engaged in indigenous churches and it is high time that the Religious Tourism cluster will accommodate and organise this cluster so that they realise its potential in contributing towards communities and country's development or sustainability," Rwodzi added.

"We need to enlist and capture the historical and chronological events amongst development of our indigenous churches. Let promote the church's doctrinal as a package for religious tourism, at their church headquarters, let us  brand their infrastructure as an iconic feature for tourists destination."

"We need to profile those churches and their respective leaders or founders so that the place will be listed as one of final destinations. Why can't we enlist to promote indigenous churches such as Zion Christian Churches [under Arch-Bishop Mutendi and other related Zion Christian Churches], African Apostolic Church under Mutumwa Paul Mwazha weAfrica, Johane Masowe eChishanu, Johane Marange [Mutumwa Nimrod] and Jekenishen [under Arch-Bishop Dr St Phillip Pferedzai] in Birchenough Bridge, among other churches."

She  tipped on preparations to decentralise and rotate Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo into all ten provinces with the intention to leave no place and no one behind.

"In our quest to fulfill His Excellency's [Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa] mantra for leaving now one and no place behind and in spirit of national interest, we will see this major event being held on rotational basis in various provinces throughout the country to ensure inclusivity and ownership by all," Rwodzi said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland, Advocate Misheck Mugadza stressed the need for immediate action to unlock value amongst these indigenous churches describing the process by Minister Rwodzi as a major initiative promoting tourism for great heights.

"Minister Rwodzi has managed to show us that the country is endowed with various religious sites which when clustered would bring economic relief amongst some churches and its surrounding provincial communities. Imagine when international, regional and domestic tourists visiting some indigenous theological centres, spend their money on medication, accommodation, food among other services. This religious tourism will definitely spur development," Mugadza noted.

The Council for Churches in Africa's Founder President, Arch-Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo has welcomed the intentions by Minister Rwodzi in promoting religious tourism commending that the initiative is noble for empowering churches to realise their country's tourism-related economic affairs.

"As indigenous churches, we welcome the initiative by the Minister and will therefore brace the initiative to package our diverse infrastructure to be enlisted. We have several churches who were indirectly contributing towards religious tourism before, during and after attending their pilgrimage as far as annual festivities are concerned," Moyo said.

"Imagine massive numbers traveling from international, regional and local places coming into Zimbabwe for the festivals of unleavened bread (Passover Feast), pentecostal, among other religious calendric events; and spend money for several days ranging from three days to a couple of weeks. We really appreciate that our membership will be benefiting through this initiative and will also be able to contribute towards the country's economic well-being," Moyo said.

The initiative by the Minister aims to increase visitor numbers, promote economic growth, and preserve local culture through religious tourism.

Growth of religious tourism in Zimbabwe will align with the government’s broader strategy to diversify tourism products and promote economic growth through pilgrimage activities.

These activities stimulate service sectors like hospitality, transportation, and local crafts, creating a ripple effect that benefits the entire community.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's Deputy faints on stage

4 hrs ago | 827 Views

Zimstock bursts into life

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Love triangle leaves woman battling for life

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

8 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

8 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

8 hrs ago | 1160 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

8 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

8 hrs ago | 25 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

8 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

8 hrs ago | 1235 Views

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

8 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

8 hrs ago | 18 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

13 Sep 2024 at 19:01hrs | 1329 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

13 Sep 2024 at 17:30hrs | 610 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

13 Sep 2024 at 17:27hrs | 323 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

13 Sep 2024 at 17:26hrs | 762 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

13 Sep 2024 at 16:21hrs | 1187 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

13 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 764 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

13 Sep 2024 at 16:04hrs | 1306 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

13 Sep 2024 at 16:03hrs | 4343 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

13 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 926 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

13 Sep 2024 at 15:49hrs | 367 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

13 Sep 2024 at 14:55hrs | 1461 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

13 Sep 2024 at 14:49hrs | 997 Views