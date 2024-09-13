Religious tourism; Sanganai Hlanganani Expo decentralisation gain momentum

News / Religion

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi has expressed her commitment to engage [with church leaders], transform and empower indigenous churches through identifying and amplifying their infrastructure as tourist destinations.Speaking in Bulawayo this Friday during an investment conference, Rwodzi said that it is her profound wish to make sure indigenous churches benefit from their infrastructure, doctrines, values, among other unique features beliefs."We have clustered tourism into various clusters and it is our wish as the government to identify, help, promote, unlock and amplify the values that some churches have in attracting thousands or millions who come for their pilgrimage," Rwodzi said."Some churches have been indirectly engaged in indigenous churches and it is high time that the Religious Tourism cluster will accommodate and organise this cluster so that they realise its potential in contributing towards communities and country's development or sustainability," Rwodzi added."We need to enlist and capture the historical and chronological events amongst development of our indigenous churches. Let promote the church's doctrinal as a package for religious tourism, at their church headquarters, let us brand their infrastructure as an iconic feature for tourists destination.""We need to profile those churches and their respective leaders or founders so that the place will be listed as one of final destinations. Why can't we enlist to promote indigenous churches such as Zion Christian Churches [under Arch-Bishop Mutendi and other related Zion Christian Churches], African Apostolic Church under Mutumwa Paul Mwazha weAfrica, Johane Masowe eChishanu, Johane Marange [Mutumwa Nimrod] and Jekenishen [under Arch-Bishop Dr St Phillip Pferedzai] in Birchenough Bridge, among other churches."She tipped on preparations to decentralise and rotate Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo into all ten provinces with the intention to leave no place and no one behind."In our quest to fulfill His Excellency's [Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa] mantra for leaving now one and no place behind and in spirit of national interest, we will see this major event being held on rotational basis in various provinces throughout the country to ensure inclusivity and ownership by all," Rwodzi said.Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland, Advocate Misheck Mugadza stressed the need for immediate action to unlock value amongst these indigenous churches describing the process by Minister Rwodzi as a major initiative promoting tourism for great heights."Minister Rwodzi has managed to show us that the country is endowed with various religious sites which when clustered would bring economic relief amongst some churches and its surrounding provincial communities. Imagine when international, regional and domestic tourists visiting some indigenous theological centres, spend their money on medication, accommodation, food among other services. This religious tourism will definitely spur development," Mugadza noted.The Council for Churches in Africa's Founder President, Arch-Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo has welcomed the intentions by Minister Rwodzi in promoting religious tourism commending that the initiative is noble for empowering churches to realise their country's tourism-related economic affairs."As indigenous churches, we welcome the initiative by the Minister and will therefore brace the initiative to package our diverse infrastructure to be enlisted. We have several churches who were indirectly contributing towards religious tourism before, during and after attending their pilgrimage as far as annual festivities are concerned," Moyo said."Imagine massive numbers traveling from international, regional and local places coming into Zimbabwe for the festivals of unleavened bread (Passover Feast), pentecostal, among other religious calendric events; and spend money for several days ranging from three days to a couple of weeks. We really appreciate that our membership will be benefiting through this initiative and will also be able to contribute towards the country's economic well-being," Moyo said.The initiative by the Minister aims to increase visitor numbers, promote economic growth, and preserve local culture through religious tourism.Growth of religious tourism in Zimbabwe will align with the government’s broader strategy to diversify tourism products and promote economic growth through pilgrimage activities.These activities stimulate service sectors like hospitality, transportation, and local crafts, creating a ripple effect that benefits the entire community.