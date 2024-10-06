Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

by Gideon Madzikatidze
56 mins ago | Views
Madzibaba Biggie Musanzika (aka Prophet Jonah) of Johane Masowe yeChishanu Jerusalem headquartered in Centenary (Muzarabani) has applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa's transformational leadership style which accommodate all sectors into conformity to local, regional and global standards operational procedures for economic growth, while ensuring that special attention should be given towards improving country's health sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of his arrival from Dubai (United Arab Emirates) this Saturday, Musanzika commended that Mnangagwa has been on a transformational crusade amongst all sectors of the economy.

"Coping from President Mnangagwa and complementing his tireless efforts in transforming all sectors of our exonomy, we appaud the contribution of his initiatives of making Zimbabwe a friend to all and an enemy to none," Musanzika said.

"President's best principles for co-operation, engagement and inclusivity has managed to transform many communities. Transport or road infrastructure, health and social amenities, are in a transitional phase," Musanzika noted.

"Previously strained relations have been regained thereby enabling transformation of the mainstream economy," Musanzika said.

Meanwhile, Musanzika has called on all indigenous churches to join hands in donating towards improving health infrastructure especially public clinics and hospitals.

"Let me applaud the initiative by Madzibaba Moze leader of Vapostori and MaZion for economic development (VED). The donation will go a long way in improving our health sector through private-public partnerships," Musanzika said.

"Let us join hands with the government to improve the health system of our country. We need to complement this initiative by the government," Musanzika said.

"Donating an assortment of merchandise would help to reduce mortality rates, end period poverty and aid in life expectancy improvement," Musanzika said.

Vapostori and MaZion for Economic Devevelopment (VED) has recently donated an assortment of merchandise including sanitary ware, wheelchairs, blankets, foodstuffs, among other basic needs.

Source - Byo24News

