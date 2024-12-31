Latest News Editor's Choice


Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

by Leon Kachembere
31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | Views
As the year ends, it is important to reflect on some silly incidents amongst fellow journalists and there is a need to visit how their actions impact on shaping perceptions or narratives amongst communities. This short analysis will be focusing on none other than Costa Nkomo, a Zimbabwean freelance journalist who disappeared during a crossover night, spending nearly two weeks without anyone knowing his whereabouts including his phone.

Maybe he was fasting (following routine ten-day absolute fasting and devotion), failed to pay for the services rendered to him during the quickie crossover night (promiscuity) or abducted (for publishing high profiled cases). Until today, no one knows the truth of what happened to Costa Nkomo except himself. Fellow journalists propounded various theories following Nkomo's disappearance and resurfacing.

"My instincts are telling me that Costa Nkomo had a quality time with someone and he had been saving throughout that year, hence he opted to spend all his savings at a private place with his side chick," one of the journalist said.

"He only resurfaced after spending the last dime and that was the moment he thought of going back to join his family the following year," he added.

Other journalists had already speculated that Nkomo was abducted and released after giving them [supposed abductors] assurance that he won't pursue the story.

"Maybe after being tortured for several days after his abduction, Nkomo gave them assurance that he will conceal everything including his horrible experience," the journalist said.

"If he was tortured, he had the worst experience and therefore not comfortable to share anything of that sort for fear of another second phase of abduction," the journalist added.

Of those close to Costa Nkomo, it was a different story and they claimed that Nkomo is a God-fearing man who knows neither promiscuity nor prostitution.

"Costa is a good guy and blameless before the Almighty. Whenever we are with him, he is preaching the gospel of salvation, love, peace and unity," the friend said.

"He is yet to open up about his plans for this year's crossover night, but this time, we will advise him to go out with his phone fully charged to avoid speculation on his whereabouts. We will also be sure of the number of days which he will be spending while fasting," the friend added.

Now that we are about to cross over into 2025, nobody knows about Costa Nkomo's plans. It is therefore important for every journalist to closely monitor their friends' movements during the course of the cross over night. Whether they are on or off duty, it remains the duty of every journalist to care about their loved ones. Journalists are also humans and it is the duty of society and communities around them to care about them.

Meanwhile, like any other member of our society, there is need for journalists and everyone to check on their friends, families or relatives during the crossover night vigils. It is also important to fully charge mobile cellphones to ensure timeous communication with loved ones until new year. People should avoid promiscuous or extra-marital relationships especially if their partners are violent or abusive. Avoiding involvement in criminal activities or fighting will also help in ending speculation on your whereabouts after arrest. It is also important to be in close conduct with your Arch-Bishop, Pastor or Reverend during the course of fasting.

We wish all journalists, their families and media houses a happy cross over night and a prosperous year ahead of us.

Source - Byo24News

