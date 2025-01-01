Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
19 hrs ago | Views
Several indigenous churches have contributed much in boosting Zimbabwe's religious tourism through arrivals and bookings for annual crossover night (year-end shutdown night) and routine ten-day devotion services.

Speaking during a gathering which was attended by over 20 000 apostolic members and regional representative church leaders in Chitungwiza for the crossover night, popular leader of Johane Masowe eChishanu Velvet, Madzibaba Owen Chingondi (popularly known as Boss Odza) confirmed that it is duty of the church to contribute towards boosting religious tourism.

"We are gathered here in Chitungwiza at our headquarters mainly for the annual spiritual shutdown, routine dedication and devotion exercise. We have registered local, regional and international arrivals from various parts of the world especially representatives from our diaspora assemblies and partners," Madzibaba Owen said.

"We booked those delegates in various hotels in various hotels for a week now since there is need for engagement meetings and accounting for annual reports from their respective assemblies on church administration, accountability, management and projects development. Compilation and endorsement of such reports need rigorous processes, hence the need to gather (for two weeks) all representatives from various parts of the world to do due diligence," Madzibaba Owen added.

It was a busy night when a fleet of vehicles were escorted along Chitungwiza highway driving from local hotels to Johane Masowe eChishanu Velvet headquarters for the crossover night. Madzibaba Owen confirmed that his church has managed to gather about 2500 leaders from his church (local, regional and international delegates) who had booked from various hotels and lodges in Harare and some accommodation services in Chitungwiza and Marondera (Mashonaland East).

"Leaders from our assemblies worldwide have booked in various hotels in Harare, areas adjacent to Chitungwiza and some had their accommodation services being provided by facilities in Marondera. They paid for all services in advance and in such a process, we feel that their spending during the stay would contribute much towards the development of religious tourism as they use various facilities for tourism-related services," Madzibaba Owen said.

"In terms of our annual spending specifically during this annual event inclusive of travels, arrivals, hospitality and other related services; we recorded nearly two million United States dollars (nearly US$2 million) channeled towards everything in making it a successful one. It is important to note that by paying for such services and facilities, indigenous churches are also contributing towards religious tourism," Madzibaba Owen said.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi has recently announced that indigenous churches are major contributors for religious tourism especially during their pilgrimage and annual festivities when they witness arrivals, headquarters site visits and church delegation bookings throughout the country.

"Indigenous churches play crucial role in contributing towards religious tourism and if they have even constructed infrastructures which compliment tourism and hospitality. Some have gone an extra mile in offering hotel and accommodation, health, education, among other related facilities," Rwodzi said then.

"We need to engage with various church denominations and consider them for recognition of their contribution towards religious tourism," Rwodzi said.

It was a hive of religious tourism related activities throughout Chitungwiza where various indigenous churches held their crossover night services as St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World under Bishop Dr Sydney Mabhiza had also the same event at Chikwanha main assembly where thousands gathered. Madzibaba Simba (popularly known as Commander 1 was also conducting the same service at their headquarters adjacent to Chitungwiza General Hospital while Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD Ministries) under Prophet Walter Magaya gathered at their Zindoga main church facility. The City Sports Centre was also filled to capacity by the Victorious Family International Church (pentecostal) gathering for the crossover night.

In her quest to continuously brand Zimbabwe as the premier tourism destination, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi deployed her deputy (Tongai Mnangagwa) and other executive officials in various ports of entry for the tourism festive season's welcoming 'meet and greet' exercise.

Zimbabwe has already surpassed the US$5 billion revenue target for the sector, which it expected to reach by 2025, as it remains one of the most popular tourism destinations globally.

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy is anchored on Zimbabwe’s vision to be a prime international tourist destination based on the judicious and sustainable exploitation of the unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment.

Source - Byo24News

