Vapostori Judicial Council thwarts media claims on Chivhayo donation misfortunes

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The National Judicial Council of Vapostori (NJCV) has dismissed and describes as malicious defamation of character launched by an online publication that is meant to distort philanthropic work by Wicknell Chivhayo towards transforming indigenous churches.In a detailed statement by deputy chairperson, Bishop Philani Moyo, the apostolic legal board has described the online article titled, 'Two Chivhayo cars involved in an accident same day' as outrageous and dismally failed to pass the litmus test of professional news gathering and reporting, but mere falsehoods."The online news article falsely accused Sir Wicknell Chivhayo of orchestrating automotive gifts which have allegedly led to unfortunate incidents," Moyo said."This outrageous accusation strikes at the very heart of our faith which is a direct attack on the sacred purity of the Vapostori religion, both in Zimbabwe and around the globe. Sir Wicknell Chivhayo, a cherished member of our community, extends his generosity not only to fellow apostolic members, but to the needy as driven by a profound heart that echoes divine compassion," Moyo added."The National Judicial Council of Vapostori feels compelled to rectify these baseless claims and announced that our faith has finally been blessed with an extraordinary man whose kindness knows no bounds - a man who always prays and fasts for the prosperity of his endeavours while deligently returning ten percent of his earnings to God through his charitable donations," Moyo claims.Meanwhile, the NJCV demanded the immediate retraction from the online publication, claiming the article is meant to deprieve transformation of apostolic community through Chivhayo's philanthropic gesture."We demand an immediate retraction from the online publication which has recklessly peddled an insidious narrative that only seeks to plant seeds of doubt about the source of Sir Wicknell Chivhayo's generosity due to prior accidents. The NJCV firmly asserts that his spirit of giving is pure, embodying the very essence of divine grace," Moyo said.At least two leaders from Vapostori and MaZion for economic development's (Vapostori4ED) vehicles were separately involved in accidents along the Harare-Bulawayo highway whilst on their way to and from [Bulawayo] national thanksgiving and dedication service (national prayer day).Popular socialite and Vapostori4ED Harare provincial chairman, Madzibaba Owen Chingondi's (Madzibaba Owen Velvet porpulaly known as Boss Odza) personal (private) vehicle lost control when he tried avoid hitting a cow encroaching his lane in the midst of heavy downpours which reduced visibility along the way between Somabula and Gweru whilst on his way back from national prayer day. He did not receive any car donation from Sir Wicknell Chivhayo and the NJCV therefore claims the article is therefore misleading.Earlier, the organisation's spokesperson, Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle on his way to Bulawayo for the Prayer Day advance mobilisation exercise.Madzibaba Obey has been playing a pivotal role in mobilising indigenous churches under the banner of Vapostori and MaZion for economic development (Vapostori4ED) to rally behind ZANU-PF before, during and after elections.