Former top model Lungile 'Cyclone Ree' Mathe converts to a sangoma

by Erick Matotoba

Former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe's Miss Personality 2011 Lungile "Cyclone Ree" Mathe has seemingly found a new calling as she is now a sangoma.The 35-year-old model, who in 2011 was dethroned by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority for her alleged involvement in "scandalous personal affairs", has been away from the last few years, after her return from China at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.In an interview, Cyclone Ree said she had cleaned up her act and had turned a new leaf in her life."The journey to become a sangoma is not easy. I turned back a few times during this process. Then, one day, I had a dream in which I saw a boulder and a body of water."I told my father about it and he and my uncle took me to Njelele, where I saw the same boulder and water. That is when my journey truly began," she said.The former top model revealed that she had undergone training and initiation in 2020, graduating as a sangoma in 2021."My uncle, also a sangoma, initiated me and the initiation process lasted about seven months," she explained.Despite taking a new path in life, she said she had not given up on the prospects of one day returning to the ramp."I jog almost four kilometres every day to keep my body in shape as I plan to return to modelling," she said