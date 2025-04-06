Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Former top model Lungile 'Cyclone Ree' Mathe converts to a sangoma

by Erick Matotoba
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe's Miss Personality 2011 Lungile "Cyclone Ree" Mathe has seemingly found a new calling as she is now a sangoma.

The 35-year-old model, who in 2011 was dethroned by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority for her alleged involvement in "scandalous personal affairs", has been away from the last few years, after her return from China at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview, Cyclone Ree said she had cleaned up her act and had turned a new leaf in her life.

"The journey to become a sangoma is not easy. I turned back a few times during this process. Then, one day, I had a dream in which I saw a boulder and a body of water.

"I told my father about it and he and my uncle took me to Njelele, where I saw the same boulder and water. That is when my journey truly began," she said.

The former top model revealed that she had undergone training and initiation in 2020, graduating as a sangoma in 2021.

"My uncle, also a sangoma, initiated me and the initiation process lasted about seven months," she explained.

Despite taking a new path in life, she said she had not given up on the prospects of one day returning to the ramp.

"I jog almost four kilometres every day to keep my body in shape as I plan to return to modelling," she said



Source - Erick Matotoba

Comments


Must Read

Stanbic Bank Bankrolls Hockey 5's Festival

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Fans demand Chitembwexit

20 hrs ago | 495 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail for the third time

20 hrs ago | 514 Views

SA election supply firm paid Chivayo R800 million

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa regime targets Kasukuwere

20 hrs ago | 3695 Views

Siziva slams Mnangagwa cronies over 'industrial-scale' looting

20 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Who runs Zimbabwean politics

20 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Chin'ono challenges Jonathan Moyo's view

20 hrs ago | 1810 Views

New Ziana journalist dies suddenly at work

20 hrs ago | 604 Views

Blessed Mhlanga letter from prison

20 hrs ago | 497 Views

Selous Scouts Pseudo Operations Tactics Used Against Chivhayo

21 hrs ago | 885 Views

Crisis continue to rock AMH

06 Apr 2025 at 22:48hrs | 1962 Views

Can America have an act that protects the wellbeing of white South Africans?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:47hrs | 640 Views

Is Mnangagwa's tariff capitulation a dangerous gamble to appease Trump at Zimbabwe's economic expense?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:43hrs | 937 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga receives honorary PhD from Rhodes University

06 Apr 2025 at 16:10hrs | 4205 Views

Zimbabwean academic joins Abu Dhabi University

06 Apr 2025 at 12:48hrs | 1859 Views

New book on Zimbabwe coup highlights gender factor

06 Apr 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1718 Views

Fight over conjugal rights spills to court

06 Apr 2025 at 11:40hrs | 1684 Views

Bindura man tries to kill mother-in-law

06 Apr 2025 at 11:39hrs | 736 Views

US dollar suffocates the ZiG

06 Apr 2025 at 11:38hrs | 3307 Views

Mnangagwa to suspend all tariffs on US goods

06 Apr 2025 at 11:37hrs | 1232 Views

'Eddie must carry his Cross'

06 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 1843 Views

Zimbabwe farmers displaced by new city compensated

06 Apr 2025 at 11:33hrs | 961 Views

Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

06 Apr 2025 at 11:32hrs | 734 Views

Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

06 Apr 2025 at 11:31hrs | 463 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

06 Apr 2025 at 11:30hrs | 105 Views

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

06 Apr 2025 at 11:29hrs | 188 Views

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 558 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 937 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

06 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 251 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

06 Apr 2025 at 11:26hrs | 334 Views

Highlanders' ex-CEO faces police probe

06 Apr 2025 at 11:25hrs | 449 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises title deed processing system for farms

06 Apr 2025 at 11:24hrs | 201 Views

Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

06 Apr 2025 at 11:24hrs | 184 Views

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

05 Apr 2025 at 20:35hrs | 1015 Views

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

05 Apr 2025 at 19:40hrs | 1073 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

05 Apr 2025 at 18:17hrs | 500 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

05 Apr 2025 at 17:18hrs | 497 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

05 Apr 2025 at 16:40hrs | 9386 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

05 Apr 2025 at 16:26hrs | 1322 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2025 at 16:11hrs | 3268 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

05 Apr 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3653 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

05 Apr 2025 at 14:41hrs | 969 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

05 Apr 2025 at 14:26hrs | 458 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

05 Apr 2025 at 13:20hrs | 1211 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

05 Apr 2025 at 13:19hrs | 369 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

05 Apr 2025 at 13:14hrs | 502 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

05 Apr 2025 at 12:28hrs | 431 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

05 Apr 2025 at 10:40hrs | 8627 Views