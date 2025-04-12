Latest News Editor's Choice


CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Chipinge
Continental indigenous churches grouping, Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) has over the weekend post-humously honour St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen church founder, Luke Mataruka Pferedzayi for his noble contribution towards sustainable peace, independence attainment and national interests promotion among Southern African countries.

Speaking during the prestigious award and recognition handover ceremony which concurs, with an ongoing Passover feast, CCA's founding leader, Arch-Bishop Rocky Moyo praised and accord late Luke Mataruka Pferedzayi with lifetime achievement honorary award emeritus stature for his contribution in dedicating himself towards transforming and empowering Africa.

"This is the highest level of recognition and appreciation which we posthumously reward to those church founders whose contribution dates back from periods of fighting the then colonial governments in the quest for indigenous churches to attain independence. They sacrificed and dedicated their lives towards fighting for their rights and freedoms to be respected and ultimately realised (respectively)," Moyo said.

"During the course of fighting repressive forces then, the late Luke Mataruka joined fellow indigenous church founders in providing essential services for the realisation of a just society. They did that despite the unpleasant environment where it was not fashionable to do so," Moyo added.

"The late Mataruka was amongst those leaders who offer counselling to community membership, advocating for realisation of a just society, providing food, refuge and spiritual guidance for some courageous freedom fighters," Moyo further disclosed.

"Indeed, he was amongst the true patriots, whose name should always feature in the history of our beloved African countries. He was a true patriot whose major priority for Pan-Africanism was premised on shared national interests," Moyo added.

Meanwhile, late Luke Mataruka Pferedzayi's successor and current leader, Arch-Bishop Dr Saint Phillip Pferedzayi has accepted and received the award while calling on all indigenous churches to continue preaching, unity, love and development.

"Let us celebrate these achievements by our founder, whose efforts in transforming Africa was characterised with selfless serving and guided by Ubuntu. We accept such an exceptional honour and this evokes our memories on how ethical leadership builds a just society whose legacy is premised on shared ethical and moral values from generation to generation," Arch-Bishop Pferedzai said.

"We also want to appreciate the sacrifice by our heroes and heroines (both surviving and late) whose efforts have ultimately led us to celebrate and enjoy independence. Freedom fighters collaborative engagement efforts with indigenous church founders played a crucial role in the realisation of our independence," Pferedzayi added.

"Let us continue preaching peace as the basic principle for sustainable development. As churches, we should complement the government's efforts in inculcating the sense of belonging, responsibility and unity. We should call upon all communities to prioritise national interest and patriotism," Pferedzayi added.

The St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen church has grown its membership to nearly four million throughout Southern Africa and beyond. The event was attended by various members from Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, among other countries.

Source - Byo24News

