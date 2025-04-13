Zim's religious tourism surges, as Church's 40th anniversary targets US$2.3 million

News / Religion

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Mhondoro

The St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World has announced that its upcoming 40th anniversary grand celebration budget is targeting to spend between US$2.2 to 2.3 million by August 2025, with the international event projected to boost Zimbabwe's religious tourism sector from arrivals and other related services.Announcing during his address to over 21,000 congregants (mainly from local assemblies countrywide) who attended this year's Passover Feast at the church's Mutumwa St John City headquarters in Mhondoro, founder Bishop Sydney Mabhiza announced that all other global assemblies will be in attendance during the grand celebration."As you are aware that the holy spirit has commanded us to take between 25 to 30 years for the completion of this headquarters infrastructure. This year, all local, regional, continental and global congregants will be attending the 40th anniversary celebrations," Bishop Mabhiza said."One of the major compartments or sections of this City include an international theological museum which we will be using for archiving and profiling various church founders and leaders whose contribution to Christianity should be worth to be known by every generation to come," Bishop Mabhiza said."According to the information I am getting from our church portfolios and departments, the budget and our targets from now and by August, we are targeting between US$2.2 to US$2.3 million. This event will also be a major booster of the religious tourism sector of our country through arrivals and other tourism related services. We will be expecting local, regional, continental and international arrivals in August for the 40th anniversary celebrations," Bishop Mabhiza added.In a closely related development for religious tourism sector and arrival of delegates for the Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinder Camporee, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority warmly welcomed Pastor Busi Khumalo, the Youth Ministry Director of the SDA church (Southern Africa-India-Ocean Division) upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe International Airport.Zimbabwe was privileged to host the 4th Southern Africa - Indian Ocean Division Pathfinder Camporee running from April 13 to April 19, 2025, at the Glen City Campsite in Goromonzi.At the Plumtree border post, the ZTA conducted a meet and greet initiative for the delegates arriving for the Camporee.With an expected attendance of 8,000 to 10,000 participants from countries such as Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana and South Africa, the border post is bustling with activity.This welcoming effort underscores Zimbabwe's commitment to being a hospitable destination for religious tourism, showcasing its readiness to host this significant gathering.The influx of visitors not only emphasizes the importance of youth development and cultural exchange, but also promises to have a positive impact on the local economy and the tourism sector.