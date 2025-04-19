Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Religion

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Chikomba
2 hrs ago | Views
CHIVHU - As custodians of culture working closely with clergymen, several chiefs and indigenous churches in Chikomba District (Mashonaland East province) coalesced into establishing infrastructures which complement religious tourism with an effort to contribute towards the country's economic growth.

Speaking at the Zvapupu Zvajesu Apostolic Church to the Whole World headquarters in Mahusvu under Arch-Bishop Dr Jameson Chirwa, Chief Maromo, born Venon Muringani announced that they have organised to work closely with indigenous churches in establishing best rural and religious tourism destinations.

"We have noted that as rural communities, we are custodians of cultural confinements of our contextual set-ups, and with indigenous churches being major stakeholders in promotion of rural tourism developments and investments. Fusing together cultural and religious aspects bring best tourism experiences to those congregants who thronged their spiritual headquarters for annual pilgrimage," Chief Maromo said.

"Some of these churches use our local mountains for prayers whilst on the other side, as chiefs we consider them for our cultural preservations, hence that tolerance and co-existence between the church and traditional leadership would ensure sustainability to our tourism sector due to prevailing peaceful environment," Chief Maromo added.

"As you have noted that these churches hold their annual festivities in our locality. Some of their congregants enjoy accomodation, hospitality and related services provided by our local businesses and surrounding communities, which brings much needed foreign currency," Chief Maromo added.

"These annual Easter conventions bring congregants from as far as the United Kingdom, other African countries, Cape Verde, among other European countries who spend some meals enjoying our cuisines. They are also learning about our cultural traditions and locals are selling wild fruits, which means during their stay, they are helping in generating income amongst business communities," Maromo said.

Chief Mutekedza also concurred that engagements between local leadership and indigenous churches are bearing fruits in Chikomba districts and local employment has been considerably surging through tourists arrivals during annual festivals.

"These churches are bringing several people during their annual gatherings and we are happy that the communities are cashing in much needed foreign currency. We have also made sure that the churches are establishing infrastructure that would enable them to promote rural and religious tourism," Chief Mutekedza said.

"At this church's headquarters, preparations to construct a multi-purpose/functions hall have been on final stage since they have acquired necessary resources. This would enable hosting of various conferences or other conventions in the area thereby ensuring development," Chief Mutekedza added.

"Zvapupu Zvajesu Apostolic Church has also acquired land to build a medical facility to cater for both locals and those coming from various countries, thereby promoting medical tourism within the confines of rural set-up. Sooner than later, our collaboration would enable more transformations, with members of our communities becoming rural elites whose resources would benefit us as a whole," Mutekedza said.

Meanwhile, Arch-Bishop Dr Jameson Chirwa who has been recently honoured and conferred with an honorary PhD in Theology has also reiterated that local indigenous churches have quite often contributed towards religious tourism and the recognition by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi has helped in promoting more arrivals amongst their headquarters.

"When Minister Rwodzi recognise and justify the role of indigenous churches in promoting religious tourism, we begin to establish infrastructures which complement both rural and religious tourism. We have noted arrivals from various countries, some of whom, would come in our areas to enjoy rural life," Arch-Bishop Chirwa said

"They would enjoy accomodations in rural caravans, enjoying wild fruits, get medical assistance and attention from our local health facilities, and also learning a lot about our local cultural traditions," Arch-Bishop Chirwa added.

"We have congregants who also come from as far as Cape Verde, the United Kingdom, Europe, among other countries who hire the services of our local hotels during all annual gatherings. With their arrivals, it therefore helps in boosting our tourism sector," Arch-Bishop Chirwa added.

"We heed the call by our government in making sure that our infrastructure commensurate or complement religious tourism, and preparations are at an advanced stage host events which bring development of our local people," Arch-Bishop Chirwa said.

Just recently in Gweru, the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi officiated at the African Seventh-Day Adventist Church traditional cook out competition, an initiative promoting Zimbabwe's gastronomy tourism.

"Women in churches must play a vital role in raising the next generation by fostering a love for indigenous food and encouraging its preservation for posterity. By incorporating this into religious teachings, creating food-related church activities or even starting community gardens, we can build food-secure and culturally proud communities.

The Ministry adopted a Heritage-Based Tourism and Hospitality Industry in order to leverage on the country's natural endowments. Rwodzi reiterated that the Ministry has clustered tourism into various clusters including religious, rural, MICE, medical tourism, among others.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Chiefs, #Churches, #Unite

Comments


Must Read

Donkey thieves jailed two years

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tagwirei tipped for Zanu-PF Central Committee role

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Muswere labels Geza a 'terrorist'

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZITF roars to life

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe launches probe into Rovos Rail, BBR train collision

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bulawayo reimagines its future as 65th ZITF opens

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Badly managed Caps United's crisis deepens

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

High Court bars police from disrupting UZ lecturers' strike

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

19 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 741 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

19 hrs ago | 421 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

19 hrs ago | 1086 Views

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

19 hrs ago | 366 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1561 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1412 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1400 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1165 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1031 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 659 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 407 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7491 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2646 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6365 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1492 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 1023 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10397 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1057 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2334 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 880 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1072 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 481 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 357 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 610 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 938 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 866 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10160 Views