Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Chikomba

CHIVHU - As custodians of culture working closely with clergymen, several chiefs and indigenous churches in Chikomba District (Mashonaland East province) coalesced into establishing infrastructures which complement religious tourism with an effort to contribute towards the country's economic growth.Speaking at the Zvapupu Zvajesu Apostolic Church to the Whole World headquarters in Mahusvu under Arch-Bishop Dr Jameson Chirwa, Chief Maromo, born Venon Muringani announced that they have organised to work closely with indigenous churches in establishing best rural and religious tourism destinations."We have noted that as rural communities, we are custodians of cultural confinements of our contextual set-ups, and with indigenous churches being major stakeholders in promotion of rural tourism developments and investments. Fusing together cultural and religious aspects bring best tourism experiences to those congregants who thronged their spiritual headquarters for annual pilgrimage," Chief Maromo said."Some of these churches use our local mountains for prayers whilst on the other side, as chiefs we consider them for our cultural preservations, hence that tolerance and co-existence between the church and traditional leadership would ensure sustainability to our tourism sector due to prevailing peaceful environment," Chief Maromo added."As you have noted that these churches hold their annual festivities in our locality. Some of their congregants enjoy accomodation, hospitality and related services provided by our local businesses and surrounding communities, which brings much needed foreign currency," Chief Maromo added."These annual Easter conventions bring congregants from as far as the United Kingdom, other African countries, Cape Verde, among other European countries who spend some meals enjoying our cuisines. They are also learning about our cultural traditions and locals are selling wild fruits, which means during their stay, they are helping in generating income amongst business communities," Maromo said.Chief Mutekedza also concurred that engagements between local leadership and indigenous churches are bearing fruits in Chikomba districts and local employment has been considerably surging through tourists arrivals during annual festivals."These churches are bringing several people during their annual gatherings and we are happy that the communities are cashing in much needed foreign currency. We have also made sure that the churches are establishing infrastructure that would enable them to promote rural and religious tourism," Chief Mutekedza said."At this church's headquarters, preparations to construct a multi-purpose/functions hall have been on final stage since they have acquired necessary resources. This would enable hosting of various conferences or other conventions in the area thereby ensuring development," Chief Mutekedza added."Zvapupu Zvajesu Apostolic Church has also acquired land to build a medical facility to cater for both locals and those coming from various countries, thereby promoting medical tourism within the confines of rural set-up. Sooner than later, our collaboration would enable more transformations, with members of our communities becoming rural elites whose resources would benefit us as a whole," Mutekedza said.Meanwhile, Arch-Bishop Dr Jameson Chirwa who has been recently honoured and conferred with an honorary PhD in Theology has also reiterated that local indigenous churches have quite often contributed towards religious tourism and the recognition by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi has helped in promoting more arrivals amongst their headquarters."When Minister Rwodzi recognise and justify the role of indigenous churches in promoting religious tourism, we begin to establish infrastructures which complement both rural and religious tourism. We have noted arrivals from various countries, some of whom, would come in our areas to enjoy rural life," Arch-Bishop Chirwa said"They would enjoy accomodations in rural caravans, enjoying wild fruits, get medical assistance and attention from our local health facilities, and also learning a lot about our local cultural traditions," Arch-Bishop Chirwa added."We have congregants who also come from as far as Cape Verde, the United Kingdom, Europe, among other countries who hire the services of our local hotels during all annual gatherings. With their arrivals, it therefore helps in boosting our tourism sector," Arch-Bishop Chirwa added."We heed the call by our government in making sure that our infrastructure commensurate or complement religious tourism, and preparations are at an advanced stage host events which bring development of our local people," Arch-Bishop Chirwa said.Just recently in Gweru, the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi officiated at the African Seventh-Day Adventist Church traditional cook out competition, an initiative promoting Zimbabwe's gastronomy tourism."Women in churches must play a vital role in raising the next generation by fostering a love for indigenous food and encouraging its preservation for posterity. By incorporating this into religious teachings, creating food-related church activities or even starting community gardens, we can build food-secure and culturally proud communities.The Ministry adopted a Heritage-Based Tourism and Hospitality Industry in order to leverage on the country's natural endowments. Rwodzi reiterated that the Ministry has clustered tourism into various clusters including religious, rural, MICE, medical tourism, among others.