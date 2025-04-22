WATCH: Vapostori mourn Pope Francis

News / Religion

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

As condolences continue pouring in following the death of the late Roman Catholic Church's Pope Francis, prominent indigenous apostolic churches have described his passing on as a great loss to the entirety of christian and religious communities.Speaking upon his arrival from a weeklong spiritual fellowship visit from Tanzania, Johane Masowe eChishanu Jerusarem leader, Madzibaba Biggie Musanzika (also known as Prophet Jonah) has described Pope Francis as a true advocate representing his catholic constituency with distinction."We are saddened by the passing on of Roman Catholic supreme leader, Pope Francis. His passing on has not only affected Vatican, but the entirety of religious community worldwide," Musanzika said."The entirety of the clergymen join the world in deep sorrow, mourning the passing on and promotion for Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis on Easter Monday. As clergymen from Africa, we also take this moment to celebrate his examplary true discipleship, creation of a just society and advocacy to religious and moral uprightness," Musanzika added."The late Pope Francis' quest for religious tolerance and co-existence has enabled other forms of religions to thrive in the world of multiple beliefs and diverse ethics," Musanzika announced."The late Pope will surely be remembered for his advocacy for migrants, critiquing economic inequality, call for social justice and church reforms," Musanzika noted.Meanwhile, Musanzika has been well received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by hundreds of his top leadership who also expressed gratitude over President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Second Republic's tireless efforts to ensure freedom of worship amongst regional church communities throughout Africa